Not since the Couric interview of Palin has a VP (hopeful) shown such ineptness as Pence’s interview with “Today’s” Guthrie. Little more than a pre-prepared political lovefest of Trump. Pence, a good reason to be thankful Trump was not impeached.
Mr. Mayor, it’s okay to disagree but try not to be so disagreeable. Your snarkiness ruins whatever valid points you try to make.
I wonder if and when the city will complete the work at the intersection of Gillionville Road and Westover Blvd.
To the squawker, squawking about people who respond to Yours Truly: Your feedback fed my ego. Thank you for reading my squawks and, lo and behold, proving them somehow relevant. You have justified and validated my opinion of myself. Your reaction was better than no reaction at all. Squawk Box to ballot box. Signed, Yours Truly
I am curious as to whether the chairman of AT&T get as many robocalls each day as we get. There have been eight calls since 4 p.m., and some from the same number. I am sick of it, AT&T.
Many people believe their opinions are reality. It may be in their minds, but not in real life.
Whoever orders the milk for Walmart on Gillionville Road needs to order more skim milk. Almost every time I go in to buy some, there is none.
Dougherty County is deep blue on the election map. I have been looking for evidence of businesses and industry that have located here due to that overwhelming voting pattern. Not finding much. Wonder how many have not considered the county because of deep blue thinking?
Please stop spreading lies and half-truths on Facebook about events in our community. You are only making things worse.
First respondents deserve the same pay as teachers. They deserve not to have to work extra jobs to live a decent life. They deal with the dregs of society while keeping the rest of us, including teachers, safe. They place their lives at risk to provide for our safety. They face the products of our education system, and deal with them and all the other societal misfits. Pay them a decent living wage for the job they do.
Voters of Calhoun County! It is election year and all of a sudden your sheriff is out “being seen” and helpful. Where you been the past three years and why you showin up now? Stay woke, Calhoun County.
CDC said people age 60 need to buy supplies and stay home. Are they in a bubble? We are some of the only people working these days. The rest are already home in daddy’s basement and cannot pass a drug test for a job. The flu kills 50,000 a year. This is panic and fear mongering.
If Biden wins the presidency will his wife and sister help him run the country or will Hillary take over?
Not all heroes wear capes. Proud citizen Spencer Alan Boston, 20, took performance art to the next level by smoking weed in a courtroom at his own hearing on a marijuana-possession charge. He stood at the bench during his hearing, whipped out a joint and smoked it in front of the judge. Eyewitnesses in the courtroom laughed at the gesture and reported that the weed was extra loud with its tell-tale skunk aroma.
