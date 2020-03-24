squawkbox
@albanyherald.com
Fellow naval vet squawker: I’m starting to wonder if “Yours Truly” was ever really a Marine like you. He describes our beloved Squawkbox as being full of right wing lies and fascist squawks and then spews his childish hate speech to all. This clown has less than none of what Marines are known for: leadership skills, objectivity and patriotism. P.S. This squawk is the third thing I can do.
Donald Trump is dangerous. His ignorance and narcissism place all of us at risk. People who think he is even competent must be ignorant about what real leadership is. I suggest, for starters, they turn off Fox News and read about Winston Churchill or Abraham Lincoln.
I went to Home Depot Saturday to get parts to fix my kitchen sink drain. The store manager was putting out gallon bottles of Clorox disinfectant they had just received and was lowering the price on each gallon 50 cents. Nice to see people and companies that are trying to help during this health crisis.
All you squawkers who still proclaim “Democratic fear mongering” ... I guess all those deaths don’t matter as long as no one says anything bad about your master, Trump.
Seriously now, could the coronavirus be heaven-sent to finally reveal to a hurting nation that the Democrats don’t really give a rip for anything other than power?
I watched two men working for Trans Waste picking up garbage. One had gloves on and one was bare-handed. I saw the one that was bare-handed pick up a can and empty it and then reach down inside to get some trash that was left in the can. On a regular day this is bad but now it’s beyond bad. He is putting his own health, that of his co-workers and everyone they come in contact with at risk.
Pray for our country.
The only difference between me and the economists, both government and private, on television is I know I don’t have a clue.
During the tornadoes and hurricane that came through Albany, we didn’t have businesses opened and everyone stayed inside except emergency workers (and then we didn’t even have electricity). Why can’t we do the same and shut down the city for at least seven days if that’s what’s going to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus? We are talking about people’s lives y’all.
I am pretty sure our shut-down mentality is going to drive tens of thousands of small businesses out of business. I own a small business and many of my customers are small businesses. If they can’t pay me I will be out too.
Story says: The coronavirus pandemic is leading to information overload for many people, often making it difficult to separate fact from fiction and rumor from deliberate efforts to mislead. That’s because the Democrats and liberal media are using fear-monger politics telling people lies.
If you need more “toilet paper,” the Fed will print you some.
Why don’t they remove the orange barriers in the intersection at Westover and Gillionville? They haven’t hit a lick in five weeks. They can put them up when they return to work, hopefully this year. The city should look at how long they give these folks to complete a job.
(0) comments
