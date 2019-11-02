squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Thank you, Mr. James Pratt Jr., for keeping your head up and not sinking to the dirty politics of others in the mayor race. You are a true gentleman. Good luck.
Forget all these fake “candidate forums” held by people with agendas. Go back and read all the profiles of the candidates that have appeared in the Herald. I think you’ll find that there are three good choices: Bo Dorough, Roger Marietta and Leroy Smith.
Bo Dorough is the only one of the seven mayor candidates who has the knowledge and experience to lead Albany going forward.
Henry Mathis proved with his comments at his press conference that he knows the issues better than the other candidates for mayor. We should vote for Henry Mathis.
For eight years, Mayor Hubbard has given up time with her family to devote to the city of Albany. She’s done way more than all the last several mayors combined. She deserves four more years to finish her work.
Thank you, Mayor Hubbard, for your service on Albany’s behalf. I will be voting for you on Tuesday.
Loved Tracy Taylor’s comments in the story about candidates responding to Mrs. Hubbard’s article in The Herald. He proved that he knows what’s going on.
In Ward IV, is there a box that says “Neither of the Above?”
Chad Warbington really wants a seat on the Albany City Commission. I guess it’s hard for him not to have a large audience to show that he is always the smartest person in the room. Guess what, Mr. Warbington. A lot of times, you aren’t even close.
If he weren’t so mean-spirited and willing to spread lies just to get his simple-minded followers to think bad things about my city, I’d feel sorry for Will Geer, who wants so badly for people to pay attention to him. I won’t waste my sympathy on such a person.
Is a throuple similar to a triangle?
To the squawker who asked “all church-going Christians to pray for the Democrats, as they have wicked hearts,” you cannot be serious. Do you think God is a Republican? Both major parties and Independents, all our leaders, especially the one currently in the Oval Office, and our nation need prayer. Instead of goose-stepping to all that Trump says and does, why not try that?
Thank you, Ameris Bank, for putting an ATM machine in East Albany after the bank closed on Oglethorpe.
The Democrats are so focused on their phony impeachment scam that they are ignoring the important work they should be doing.
Actually, squawker, if wealthy folks and multimillion/billion-dollar corporations like Walmart paid taxes compared to your tax rate, offered all their employees full-time work and health care, you would not have to support as many social programs for their part-time workers.
I always thought they were not allowed to drive/park 18-wheelers on residential streets. One on Sharon Avenue every now and then. No patrolling, No enforcement. We need more officers and higher pay for them.
Since he’s a Republican and seems to care about the community, I was planning to vote for Tracy Taylor. Then I heard him quoting Will Geer the other day. If that’s where you get your information, this is one vote you just lost.