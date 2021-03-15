squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you again, Scott Steiner and Phoebe. I appreciate that you have been so transparent during this pandemic, keeping us informed through the local media. Loved reading your thoughts in Sunday’s paper.
I figured “Chicago PD” would be canceled after the George Floyd drama. Naw, NBC just turned the show upside down and it became a “woke” mouthpiece. Hank Voigt has done a 180 from Season 1.
Squawker, please stop spewing your hate and ignorance without fact check: Gas prices are not dependent on who is in office (as president) at the time of price fluctuation. In addition, gas prices during the time your maroon in office is documented at $2.90. Source: Reuters. Check the facts if you even know how to look it up.
You people who are repeating the rants of the conservative talking heads need to do a little research of your own before repeating their bull. Ask the people in the middle of the country how they felt about that pipeline that was polluting their lands and piping fuel that was not even being used in this country but was being shipped throughout the world.
If Georgia is really blue, then I truly feel sorry for the state. Welcome To San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia and Portland. It won’t be “Sleepless in Seattle,” but sleepers in the street. Atlanta will have to be bailed out like San Francisco has been in the recently passed “COVID Relief Bill.”
“Pure and simple,” please enlighten us as to how giving working people the option of Sunday voting is a problem or leads to voter fraud?
Here is a list of words I am sick of hearing: woke, systemic racism, white supremacy and white privilege. All of it is based on false propaganda from liberal Democrats to deflect from their own racist views and actions from their past.
Someone should have warned Cuomo to show respect for people on the way up because he would meet them on the way down.
Thank you, Warnock and Ossoff, for only 9 percent of COVID-19 assistance — Wow! — and for my grandchildren to start their working lives with insurmountable debt. But I’m sure Pelosi is happy about how you both fell right into her ways.
When will President Biden give a press conference or State of the Union address? Why does VP Kamala Harris speak with foreign executives instead of President Joe? Why will Jill Biden visit three military bases instead of the president?
The FBI has cooperated with the Democrats and extremists by fueling the fear of one person or small group of conservatives. The new AG thinks rioting at the capitol is worse than rioters trying to burn a federal courthouse with someone locked inside because the former happened in the daytime while business was conducted.
A message to the Democrats and FBI director Christopher Wray: The Oklahoma bombing by Timothy McVeigh was domestic terrorism. A bunch of clowns running around the DC Capitol on Jan. 6 was not domestic terrorism.
I’ve got a feeling the city is about to sink us into deeper debt and into a mess with the garbage situation. Very poor planning by this group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.