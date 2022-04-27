squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I see where Albany Tech is giving away baby formula. It is being handled by the Special Population Office of the school. What in the world is a Special Population Office? All of this free stuff ... is Albany Tech getting a little out of hand? I mean it is taxpayers’ money.
Herschel Walker for College Hall of Fame. Raphael Warnock for Senator from Georgia. That is the way I see it.
I turn to this feature every day hoping against hope there will be at least a little intelligent discourse. But everyone has to be so clever and sarcastic, because that’s what our community has become. Here’s an idea, if you can’t recognize the good in ANYTHING, curl up in a ball and die already. You’re breathing up good air.
Yeah, how can you call your dog and pony show legitimate when you give an award to a person who has been dead for two years? You take away any legitimacy when you recognize this person as best anything when she obviously was not.
Reservedly watched YouTube’s “The Part of History You’ve Always Skipped: Neo Slavery.” Unsettling. Of all species on earth, the heart of mankind alone can possess such capacity for depravity; whether greed, slavery, you, me, here, there, Hitler, or Putin. Humanity does not need an apology or solution but a savior.
Congratulations to Kathaleena Monds for her Woman of Color award. When and where are the white woman awards?
The Democrats continue to lie about inflation, trying to convince everybody that inflation is improving. They are lying, as inflation is not getting better.
Republicans in congress have no plans to help Americans with affordable health care, education, family leave and child care. So instead they enrage their supporters with cultural issues. Pathetic.
What exactly are “Trumpsters” lying about? Russia collusion? Nope. Durham report proves that. Biden and Co. colluding with China and Russia? Hunter’s laptop proves that. Just two instances, but there is proof of other illegal activities, too. Do Dems look in the mirror while you type your squawks?
Federal law, known as the anti-nepotism law, is violated and circumvented constantly. Has anyone ever checked the number of family members holding federal jobs? It is a tit-for-tat game among members to employ colleagues’ family members. They also illegally use campaign funds. Folks, they are not going to investigate themselves.
Inflation is happening worldwide. Biden’s policies did not cause their inflation nor did he cause our inflation. It’s simple math, more demand than available supply. Trumpsters, keep up.
I had a paper route as a boy. It was one of the great experiences of that part of my life. It’s sad that that is going away. I feel for you guys having to count on USPS to do their job.
Pat-Riot where is Hershel’s money coming from? Read the rest of the Herald if you would. Seems that, as usual, his financials are distorted. Since you are so adept at research, see if you can follow the money. Walker has weaved a real web on this one. A true Trump protegee. Where is Waldo in this picture? Do your work on Kemp as well.
