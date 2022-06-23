squawkbox@albanyherald.com
All of those fake Georgia electors should go to jail for trying to help Trump overturn the election.
I want people to work. But Chief Persley really needs to do something about lawn care people parking their trucks and trailers in the middle of a lane of traffic. East Doublegate is the worst. Workers can park in their customers’ driveway. Somebody is going to get hurt. Do something Chief Persley and Chief Johnson.
Mullet, the other white meat. You might want to learn to throw a cast net to pay for gas when you go to the beach.
I hope Kamala does run for President if Slow Joe does not. That is a sure win for the Republicans and this country.
Don’t like liberal news media spin? Read the Wall Street Journal. It presents factual accounts of the news without distortion, albeit in a slightly old-fashioned, conservative way. It’s even owned by Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News. I’d prefer you read other papers, but the WSJ is far better than right-wing social media. That Vaccinated Man
Way to go Allen and Stephen. Can’t wait for the OUT in the Wild fun.
Squawker, you’re right on the money about our children. Fathers.com says there are 20 million kids in grades 1-12 living in a home without a father figure. If it was a disease, it would qualify as a U.S. National Emergency situation. The Patriot
Let’s hear a direct quote from Rudy: “We got lots of theories, just no evidence.” What’s amazing is that people still back all this.
John “ketchup” Kerry flies his private jet around the world on the taxpayers’ dime, supposedly to promote green energy. But China and India are steadily building new coal-powered power plants. He’s the same guy who brokered the horrendous Iranian deal. I can’t see any progress this guy has made after all his years as “climate czar.”
While China and other countries are strengthening their military by training them on new weapons, the U.S. is training their servicemembers on CRT and woke pronouns. Such an embarrassment for our country. Every military veteran who fought for our country should be ashamed for our country.
I don’t recognize the Albany YMCA anymore. It’s now a community center and day care.
The reason the city of Albany will not be raising property taxes this year is because of the cash cow known as Albany Utilities. Wait until we get our utility bills at the end of this month. The City Commissioners will be laughing all the way to the bank.
I find it interesting that Pat Riot and the rest of the proud gang are not squawking about the Jan. 6 committee hearings. Could the truth finally be seeping into the dark corners of your minds? Or are you in Fox News mode, which is to act like an ostrich, hiding your head in the sand and pretending it does not exist?
Mr. Editor, since you have changed the editorial lineup, please send Mr. Reagan back to the Developmental League and bring up a real conservative writer that makes good sense from Triple AAA to play in the Big Show.
Let’s keep it simple for you Trumpsters: If Trump and his minions did nothing wrong on Jan. 6, why are they not testifying?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.