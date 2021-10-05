squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What one person receives without working, another person must work without receiving. — Dr. Adrian Rogers, 1931
The “interim” city manager talks about the vision of Albany. What is that vision and whose vision is it? Anyone?
There are many reasons people wear masks in their vehicles. Some are going from one store to another; also if you wear hearing aids it’s easy to snag them while pulling mask on and off and lose them. Some elderly people may want to keep them on so they don’t forget. Why do you feel the need to judge people? Be kind, quit judging and mind your own business. Why does it matter to you?
Yours Truly, please watch the video of the Dougherty High School dance line performing their vulgar, provocative dance at Radium Elementary School and voice your liberal, progressive opinion. I dare you for once to tell the truth and not lie on behalf of Democrats. Another sad day for Albany schools.
Those commenting on how the Albany Humane Society works obviously have no idea. My question is “are you involved?” Where are you getting you information? You should get involved and paddle the Ark for the animals on board.
We will not get back to normal until we turn the corner on COVID. To turn that corner, people have to get vaccinated. If you won’t get the jab to protect yourself, take one for the team.
Speeding on the avenues has become a serious problem. Cameras at the schools are causing havoc on our avenues. Where are our officers? Can they sit on the avenues instead of at their desks?
Sanford Bishop and other politicians are taking credit for the new Albany Transportation Center, boasting that 80% of the cost is federally funded. I wonder where they think the federal government gets that money? And it will be a useless building. Is Albany really large enough or does it need a transportation director? Cut the property tax, do not build more useless government departments.
Hey, Mr. Squawkbox, how dare you print any squawk that doesn’t fit with my way of thinking. Did you think this was a democracy or something? I don’t want to read anything by anyone who doesn’t think the way I do. So fix that.
Social media platforms like Facebook are part of America’s problem and why there is so much hate. They spread false information just to make extra dollars.
Congratulations to Bubba Wallace for winning his first NASCAR cup series at Talladega. He drove a car for owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. All you racist yahoos, read it and weep.
With all these solar farms going up, why are our electric bills going up and not down? Solar power is free electricity. Talk about greed.
Congressman Bishop voted on the national abortion bill recently supporting the fact that women’s health choices should be between her and her doctor. However, he has no issue with Biden mandating women who are teachers, nurses and soldiers being forced to take a vaccine, ignoring that the same choice that it’s between her and her doctor.
Herald, just wondering if there’s any chance of getting Kathleen Parker back on Perspectives?
