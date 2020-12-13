squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Development of the vaccine to prevent COVID in less than a year is great accomplishment of Trump’s leadership in establishing public-private partnership to manage this international crisis. Since Nancy Pelosi called it the “Trump Virus,” should we call this a “Trump Vaccine?” Since the distribution logistics were already planned, states will be getting the vaccine starting Monday.
Trump haters MM & YT, you’re just going to love the Harris administration when Pelosi does a No. 25 on Bumbling Joe.
I worry about the county commission without Lamar Hudgins.
Good luck, Lamar Hudgins. You have been a rock for Dougherty County, even when some around you crumbled like sand. Thank you for your service.
I am in my late 80s and concerned about what my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will have to face in the future. Please don’t elect Warnock and Ossoff in the Jan. 5 election. Schumer and Pelosi would gain more power, and they are so full of hate that we don’t need.
So Senators Loeffler and Perdue support the lawsuit against Georgia to overturn the votes of Georgians that Biden won? Not my senators.
I am a Republican and I supported President Trump, but I don’t support this Texas attempt to meddle in our affairs. How absurd! You deal with your state, we’ll deal with ours. Our candidate lost; it’s time to move on.
Just read that Sumter County has secured two new industries, bringing in thousands of jobs and millions in investment to Americus. What in the world is wrong with Albany/Dougherty County? We either have a problem with what we have to offer a new industry or poor leadership or both. My guess is both.
45 says you are not a patriot if you kneel, but he asked 126 elected politicians who placed their hands on the Bible and said they would uphold our democracy to deny voters and overthrow the government, but only in the states he lost.
Here we go again with the stupid mask mandate. Only the N95 mask without the exhale valve work. All others are just a waste of time and money. Herd immunity is the only solution. Stay home and watch Nextflix if you are scared. I am not. No Mask Man.
Eight hundred dollars? What a paltry sum for just doing your job. That won’t even buy the newest iPhone. Should be at least $1,800.
It’s not likely we’ll get a public servant like Lamar Hudgins anytime soon. He truly has always done what’s best for the people he represented. Good luck, Lamar.
I guess we need to get the laws changed so that if you get more votes than any other sitting president then you are the winner. Regardless of the number of votes the opposition got. That’s the kind of stuff that has been coming out of Trump’s mouth every day, long before four years ago, about any subject and that’s the kind of stuff that energizes his base and evidently the people that vote for him.
All of the Republicans in Congress that signed the Amicus Brief to invalidate the Georgia votes in the election violated Article 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Speaker Nancy has the power to bar them from their seat in Congress, and she should do it.
