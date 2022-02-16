squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A new FY 2022 budget, and the teachers are gonna get another raise? What about tax relief for working men and women in this state?
Golden years: Being mined for your last nugget.
Federal insurance with “good” drug plan has a $28 co-pay after claiming to save $357 on a prescription. But with Goodrx “free” coupon and no insurance, it’s $16.50 at same pharmacy. What?
Me, personally, I didn’t care for the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Just a bunch of loud noise.
Sixty years ago a query: “If no one came, would there be a war?” Nowadays: “Send in the drones.”
CNN has become the laughingstock of news media. The network is riddled with scandal, and most of their on-air talent were shills for the DNC and never real journalists. Their ratings have long been in the tank, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.
The musicians at the Super Bowl halftime music performances, if it can be called music, were not just bad but probably the worst ever.
Not being a farmer or following farm issues closely, I was amazed that a person running for state Agricultural Commissioner has raised nearly $1 million for his campaign. That is astonishing. While the position seems to be of importance, why would one need $1 million to get a job that pays $122,000? Where does that money come from?
I agree: The Glen Campbell song with Elton John may very well be the saddest song ever recorded. Elton John sang “Sad songs say so much.” That one did.
Democrats seem to think Hillary Clinton is the one to save their party. She is about as looney as Joe Biden, and America stated once before they didn’t want Hillary as president, and they won’t want her as president in 2024. She has lost twice already in her bid to become president.
Kudos to the squawker who says that people are panicking about COVID but refuse to work on building up their immune system. You still see carts filled with cookies, sodas and chips. Yes, it’s your business, but you should be concerned about your health and the health of those around you, including your family.
There are more negative words in the American language, and negativity is what sells.
How do all you Biden supporters like what you are paying for gasoline? Any bets on when the price goes to $4 per gallon?
The quality of chlorine in Albany’s tap water is prohibitive to any pleasure in bathing.
Wow, surprise, surprise. Fletcher defends the rap-crap of people like Eminem and Snoop Dogg as the pop music of this generation. That may be, but comparing this drivel to Motown should be against the law. Not even close.
Terrell Academy is now wait-listing students while Deerfield loses another 10% of it’s student body … hmmm.
To the people crying about the lack of diversity in the Super Bowl halftime show: First of all, are you kidding me? Secondly, what did you want, to see Vanilla Ice and Bubba Sparxxx? They got it right.
For positive thinkers: Cancel your insurance.
There was not much honor within the Union army cutting a swath of destruction through the South. Perhaps all Civil War statuary should be removed.
