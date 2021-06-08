squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I’d like to make a special thank you on behalf of Lee County citizens to Mike Sistrunk for bringing awareness to the disgraceful, greedy acts of our commissioners. It’s about time someone stood up to the dirty judge. My only concern is him never leaving office with the support of the bow tie behind him. That cord will be too tough for Mathis to cut.
I hope every taxpayer in Lee County read Tom Seegmueller’s story in Sunday’s Herald. I’m sure some will be mad at Sistrunk, but I for one don’t blame him at all. He was mistreated by our so-called leaders, and he deserves the money he’s asking for. I just wish that money had to be paid by the incompetent trio, not the taxpayers.
So our coroner cannot stay within his budget? Hard-working taxpayers pay the coroner’s salary and operation budget. I have never seen a coroner want so much press time. From his decorated automobile to going on TV to tell us how to avoid COVID. A coroner is not a doctor; he does not have a medical degree. His job is dealing with dead people.
So is anyone gonna let the county know who the new Lee County Public Works Director is? Nothing has been announced officially that I have seen, and now I don’t know who to call. Our county manager seems to have bigger fish to fry than to answer lately.
For many years a Kimbrell Stern representative served as Coroner when needed very satisfactorily for about 5 percent of Fowler’s empire-building budget.
Saturday night I listened to Trump speak on C-Span at a Republican gathering. He whined for about an hour on how he was cheated. A real Leader would have accepted defeat and moved on. Sad.
I nominate Herschel Walker to be one of the next U.S. Senators for the state of Georgia.
Folks, be aware: My Express trash sat for months until I called to complain and was told I have to call 311 for pick-up. WG&L takes my money every month, but no one notified me (nor you) of this new rule.
The LGBTQ crowd should just shut up. We don’t need their input on anything.
Since the city and the county are quietly considering demolition of the courthouse because of its multiple problems, why not see if Phoebe will sell the Palmyra hospital to the county? Phoebe does not really need it. Well-built, plenty of parking, good office space nearby and room to grow. Bound to be less expensive than building a new one.
Is there enough time left for Republican takeover to save America? I pray there is.
The governor committed the offense of criminal attempt, Georgia Code Title 16, Section 6-4- when, with intent to commit a violation of Georgia Code Title 50, Section, 50-3-1, he appointed Rev. Abraham Mosley chairman of the SMMA and charged Mosley to follow his moral compass and not the law while considering changes to Stone Mountain Park.
I’m not a Bible scholar but a student. If the “Book” the squawker is referring to is the Bible, it clearly states that the mark of the beast is the number 666 (Rev. 13:18). It’s not the COVID vaccine. All the talk of government control and protecting basic rights sounds more like (s)he read a conspiracy manifesto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.