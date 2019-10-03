Why does the Albany City Commission seemingly refuse to address the panhandling issue in an ordinance? Why do business owners allow the commission to evade the issue? Citizens are fed up with being approached.
Robert Cross Park facility ... Split the difference between $400 and $600 (that’s $500 for you commissioners). Why are you paying overtime rate for clean-up when private individuals could do it for half? Spend your time on more productive issues, like crime, and stop raising taxes.
Most beautiful place in Albany at 5 a.m. is the YMCA. Greeted by smiles, the sun comes up, the floors are clean, the conversation is delightful and we all have one goal: Keep living!
As a former parent, I am appalled at the administration that has allowed and promoted racism in the Lake Park school. The black assistant principal told the teachers how his great grandmother was raped by a white man. Lake Park has always been a loving fair school. Blacks and whites were punished with no prejudice. Mr. Johnson has brought racism in the school and Dr. Bush has allowed it. So sad.
Roger Marietta works very hard for his district. He always answers or returns my calls.
Mr. Cohilas: When you make that call to Gov. Kemp, please ask him for some help. We need it. I'm a senior citizen who lives on a fairly quiet street. There was a man living off and on with his family on this street. Until all of the shootings and murders, I had no idea he was a gang member. I'm a prisoner in my own home. I'm planning to move as soon as I can. I've been here over 60 years, but I no longer feel safe in Albany.
I am sick and tired of reading the hateful comments. When you have a finger pointing at someone, you have three pointing back at you. Think about it.
Dougherty County is about to face a major lawsuit over its highly discriminatory promotion and hiring practices. They’ve been getting away with it for a long time.
Mr. Marietta has been an associate professor of political science at Darton/Albany State for 27 years. He has generously given of his time to serve Ward 4 and is not a “Career Politician" as his opponent in the Ward 4 race has repeatedly stated.
So how many fake Facebook profiles does Will Geer post under? Most of his "administrators" are fake profiles.
If you watched NBC national news Tuesday night and heard the Des Moines, Iowa, teacher talking about students and how bad they were, even a 7-year-old, you had to be shocked. The same thing, maybe even worse, goes on every day in Dougherty County Schools, even Lake Park Elementary. Why doesn’t the local media investigate and report this news?
Don't think for a minute that Sanders and Warren aren't staring real hard at your 401K and any other retirement accounts you may have.
No "Jeopardy" once again. CBS Mediacom is out of order. What is the problem?
The FBI is a straight-up terrorist organization, and the FBI ran the murders of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr., as well as running the Oklahoma City bombing and taking part in the 9/11 cover-up of George Bush and Dick Cheney.