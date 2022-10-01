Conceptually, evangelicals and Christians are synonymous. What has happened is evangelicals have become extremely political. So much so, your political stances make you more of a political party versus a religious group. I believe the challenges to your views are because of your politics, because you are not religion-based.
Carlton, Don’t worry, you’re safe. The Zombies are looking for brains.
CNN, MSNBC and The View was mocking Ron DeSantis about climate change on the hurricane Ian. Hurricanes have been happening for millions of years; enough of the climate change fear-mongering propaganda.
Remember when liberals said Trump would wreck the economy and start WW3. They were off by one president.
Christians are still being killed for their belief in Christ.
There is no way that I would ever vote for Abrams, or any other politician that is mainly backed by Californians. Look at the mess that state is in.
VP Harris visits the North Korean border amid “the tension” but refuses to visit the southern border of the U.S. amid the chaos, national threat to security, lawless inhumanity, human and drug trafficking, and the billions of cost each year to U.S. taxpayers. She, potentially soon enough, will make a “fine” president, don’t you think?
Well Fletcher, I wasn’t sure if I liked you; now I know I do. I’ve not been voting “D” or “R” since I was 18 years old; my parents thought just like you. They taught me to listen and research each candidate before going to the polls. Keep being true to your beliefs.
Two reasons Democrats are better than Republicans: 1) If Democrats had put up a candidate like Herschel Walker, Republicans would be screaming about his lack of intelligence, lying, and domestic violence allegations. Since he is a Trump puppet, they’ll vote for him. 2) Democrats would never put up a candidate as weak as Herschel. The Equality Man
With so many killers and other dirty rotten scoundrels behind bars, it seems a shame to waste electricity charging cars.
Biden should be impeached for his dereliction of duty in protecting this nation from the invasion that is happening at our Southern border with Mexico. Illegal immigrants should be sent back and have to come in legally.
I can’t wait to see Dead City Collective at Honey Jam. I love good rock music, but those guys are crazy.
Mr. Truly, News 4 Jax has reported 21 Avelo flights full of immigrants landing in Jacksonville, Fla., since August last year. The New York Post reports 18 Avelo flights with immigrants from McAllen Texas landing in upscale Westchester County, N.Y. Do your homework. The Patriot
When will we demand the prosecution of the crooks instead of re-electing them?
President Biden wants to weaken the military volunteer program. It is another move to destroy America’s strength. Everything he does destroys a little bit at a time. Why is the question to be answered for those who would continue to vote for him.
How many times did Sanford Bishop get caught having relatives benefit from something they, as relatives, were ineligible for? It was more than once, wasn’t it?
