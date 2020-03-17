I have added someone else to my list of everyday heroes -- truck drivers -- for getting supplies to the stores so that we can get what we need. Thank you, God bless and travel safe.
Amazing how the coronavirus went from a Democratic hoax to a national emergency in just a few weeks.
I knew it would only be a matter of time before Trump’s second favorite term, “witch hunt,” would be used to deflect from his ineptness. This time not by him but by one of his gypsies. Even Trump didn’t go there. He stopped at “hoax;” now he appears to embrace the seriousness of the coronavirus. It’s only speculation what Biden would do. Trump shows daily how he has mishandled it.
I told my wife I wanted to be cremated. She made me an appointment for Tuesday.
Biblically, even in God’s most sever judgments, there laid the greatest opportunity for the righteous. So in this global crisis there is hope. The time is now, for solidarity among we who believe in God, in prayer, fasting, compassion, seeking His mercy and faithfulness and the miracle of healing. Psalm 121:2
So the squawker still thinks the coronavirus is a witch hunt and a Democratic plot to prevent Trump's re-election. Ever thought about changing channels from Fox News?
I don't see nearly the amount of commitment in Albany to everyone staying home that seems to be necessary to really control spread of the coronavirus. We would be wasting all of the problems with school closings if we don't combine those closings with all other possible efforts. Please, Albany, stay home.
Joe Biden lied once again at the debate Sunday night saying President Trump was going to cut Social Security and Medicare. The same thing was said four years ago, and it is still there. Biden will probably be the one to cut it.
Wow, Florida. You almost elected Andrew Gillum as your governor. That was a close call.
To the teacher at St. Teresa's who is upset because the teachers have to come to work and sanitize their classrooms: Please quit! I am a public school teacher from an adjoining county, and I would love to teach at St. Teresa's. I think Pastor Ray carries the health of his students and his teachers close to his heart.
I think we have a right to know the names of people that have been treated at Phoebe for the coronavirus. We need to know if we have been in contact with any of them.
Does the City Commission really think it is a good idea to broadcast their meetings on government TV? Do any of them not remember the days of Williams, Sherrod and Young broadcasting their meetings?? Valdosta, Columbus and other nearby towns would show those recording to prospective industry looking to bring jobs and industry to our area.
I know we are in a critical way with this virus with our elderly folks. The media is driving this over the top. However, I would like to thank the other half that are working and keeping our economy going.
When pumping gas: First put on clean disposable gloves. After using your card, place it in pocket. Pump gas. Immediately throw gloves away. You will have avoided coronavirus contamination and other germs.
