Were it not for her unwavering anti-abortion stance, Kathryn Jean Lopez would have nothing to write about. She tries to stir up visions of these right-thinking Americans “peacefully protesting” at abortion clinics. She doesn’t mention them calling frightened young girls foul names and even bombing the clinics. She needs to adjust those rose-colored specs.
How in the world did my choice for senator come down to a preacher or a used-to-be football player? Think I’ll just stay home and drink.
Ms. Lopez, how many children have you fostered or adopted? Just wondering.
Squawker, banning Yours Truly sounds great but is counterproductive. His racial rants and outright denials of cold hard facts in this forum are very important. They represent a common face of the leftist Democratic Party and need to be met head-on by all freedom warriors. Your vote is your voice. The Patriot
The high inflation, high food and gas prices are no accident. You can thank the Democrats for it.
Sanford Bishop has long been a friend of farmers. Georgia farmers need him in Congress to make sure their best interests are considered when the new Farm Bill is passed.
Someone recommended a while back that the Squawkbox not be loaded down with the same old political complaints. Thanks for listening.
Do the ASU fraternities and sororities volunteer as docents for the Albany Civil Rights Museum? This would be a great opportunity for meaningful community service.
Johnny Isakson was too good a man to have that VA hospital in Decatur named for him. His name deserves better. You have to enter into the VA system to see the terrible attitudes and rude behavior of the employees. It seems so many government employees have jobs with the government because they can do nothing else.
It’s only when Republicans win that the election isn’t “rigged.”
SMRs have abandoned even trying to contain their racism when it comes to Juneteenth. Some have called it a made-up holiday. Someone tell the idiots that are complaining to look up 5 US Code 6103, which describes all legal federal holidays. They’ll find Juneteenth listed. The holiday isn’t made up, and neither is your racist attitude. Signed, Yours Truly
Sunday’s editorial page was great. Keep up the good work.
For the cost of the Russian/Ukrainian conflict, the world’s hungry and homeless could be fed. In fear and power lust, the resources of the world is consumed for more sinister weapons of war and further devastation of mankind. Yet, in silence and stupor our leaders, in mahogany halls, endlessly and mindlessly debate politics and pronouns.
If taking guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens was a solution to gun control, New York and Chicago would be our safest cities.
Perhaps you are right. Why would anyone take a planned vacation trip detour to this obvious tourist trap? After all, you can access the Herald’s Squawkbox online so that you don’t have to actually come here to get your fill of non sequitur comments.
I wonder how many Democrats who voted for Biden will vote for him again? Let’s hope some got smarter since then.
