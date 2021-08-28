squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Does the vaccine cause you to be hateful, judgmental and a jerk? Does it cause you to feel superior to others? Just wondering after reading some squawks: “the unvaccinated don’t deserve a hospital bed,” blaming a teacher for COVID in her classroom. I’ll stay unvaccinated if a hateful spirit is one of the side effects.
Do as you wish, but as WGL closes its drive-thru due to COVID, it presupposes that it’s OK to have employees of Walgreens, Publix, Dollar General, cover the gap, perform the job and accept the COVID risk on their behalf. There must be more to the story. Thanks to the teens manning the counters at these stores from 6 a.m. till.
Hard to believe that many people believe a vaccine that millions of people have safely gotten will kill them, but that a virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans won’t. That Vaccinated Man
It amazes me how squawkers bring unsubstantiated racial divide into their squawks. Check verified public facts: The Air Force veteran (Babbitt) was a self-proclaimed QAnon, racist, Trump supporter who was an active participant of an illegal, violent insurrection. She proclaimed that “nothing will stop” her from the illegal entry. In doing so, she got killed.
Thanks, Carlton, you’re a great editor and a thoughtful person.
Hershel Walker? Really?! Another interesting statement by the Republican Party to Georgia citizens in general and black Georgians in particular. We care so much about you and your issues that we give you “Hershel Walker?” Qualifications: grifter, carpetbagger, successful businessmen ... hardly, but he believes in Trumpism.
The Albany City Commission needs to address the issue of these individuals who are standing at every off-ramp with signage requesting money. What a great picture for prospective businesses. Create an ordinance prohibiting this panhandling.
Carlton, you might be a little young to remember Topp Colas, but I bet a lot of readers do. They were our drink of choice around 1960. (I moved to Albany in ‘59.) They were 16 ounces and cheaper than Coke. Yeah, a Southern boy who doesn’t drink beer or sweet tea? You might need to go to Ancestry.com. ... very suspicious.
Tell the truth: That unarmed U.S. veteran was killed while breaking into the Capitol along with hundreds of fellow insurrectionists. The policeman who shot her did his job. He was rightfully found not guilty of any crime. It’s unfortunate that the intruder was killed; she was by no means innocent.
My cellphone rang with a caller ID that read “Piedmont Hospital,” so naturally I answered. As soon as I answered this woman began telling me about my truck insurance. It looks like folks in the telephone business could figure a way to prevent such nonsense.
How was the land at the corner of Westover and Gillionville, southwest side, left out of the city limits? The McDonald’s on the corner is in the county, the Walmart on the other side of Westover is in the city. Also out Gillionville, the north side at Covey, Old Dominion, Quail Hollow are in the county. How did this section avoid being included in the city?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.