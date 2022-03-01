squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Carlton, those Peter Pans you wrote about are the same ones that fill up the handicap parking and fire zones. God forbid they walk an extra 25 feet. They have the morals of a pi — ant.
I’m not advocating a white history month. It just breaks my heart, though, that all American history is being destroyed. Where would black Americans, Asian Americans, etc., be without American history: Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and on and on? Those names are being erased totally.
Are we still going to change the clocks in March? Whatever happened to no longer changing the clocks ahead or back an hour?
Trump has never spoken a bad word against Putin. He must have sex tapes from Trump’s many business trips to Russia.
Sorry, sarcastic, smart-asquawker, about saying I thought Black Men Engaged was a worthwhile organization based on what the young man interviewed said in the story. But it turns out you’re right. They can get by without my contributions or my volunteer efforts. I’ll give both to another organization that might appreciate it.
Great article on aging, Carlton, a subject I am intimately acquainted with. I almost laughed out loud at your description of girls trying to be “hot.” You left out them wanting rear ends that look like something out of a cartoon and fingernails that leave me pondering what they do when they go to the bathroom. Do they have a quick release mechanism?
It turns out that Ukrainians are fighting Russia much harder than most people thought. They sure could have used the military equipment Biden left behind in Afghanistan.
Trump good. Biden bad. Me hungry.
Why doesn’t the government audit the purchases made on EBT cards to determine abuse and systematic fraud? Or are they afraid of what they will find?
Nancy Pelosi and Jen Psaki try to convince people that Biden is making smart moves and doing a good job on the Ukraine situation, but the fact is he is doing a terrible job and Putin is laughing at him.
What’s wrong with kids today is they don’t have any good music to listen to. Long live the Beatles and Stones.
The first casualty of the New Georgia Republican World Order is Mark Butler, a decent man who’s been sacrificed for the ego of people like Kemp, Raffensperger, Miller and such.
Let’s see now ... what was the pre-election concern? Trump might get us into a war? Trump is Putin’s BFF? Gee, I had forgotten, had you?
Forget solar. Forget wind. The technology just is not there ... yet. The current way to the future is hydrogen and fusion. Hydrogen is doable now, and Lockheed promised a truck-sized 100-megawatt power plant a good five years ago. Hydrogen and fusion are both more doable than viable solar and wind.
I know I’m now in the minority, but I’m going to wait until qualifying is over, listen to all of the candidates from all parties and vote for the ones I believe sincerely want to help make our state and country better.
I believe Georgians will return to common sense during this election cycle and elect conservatives who care about our state, not about some self-serving politicians.
