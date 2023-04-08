While America and China are growing closer to war, President Biden wants to convert to all electric cars. This makes no sense, since China has control of the elements needed for electric car batteries. President Biden is selling America to China.
Dougherty County is 70% black and about 69% Democratic. Why would Kelly Loeffler bring her right-wing propaganda to the heart of the opposition?
I’m certain Pat Rioter was flying his Trump flag high and proud Thursday when Tennessee expelled those two uppity, militant young black men for expressing their heartfelt views on protecting school children. Pat Rioter is more of the Jan. 6 type where the participants threaten the lawmakers, beat the cops, and destroy and defame government property.
Cal Thomas writing about character?
Every summer they ask us to cut back our electrical usage because the grid can’t handle the load. Just what do you think will happen when we all have electric cars?
I hope Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and other leaders read the recent column about the conditions soldiers are living under at Fort Stewart. I’m sure those soldiers aren’t alone in their misery. And they’re the ones putting their lives on the line for us all. Shameful.
I think Michael Persley is as fine a gentleman as there is in Albany, and I love him like a brother. But given APD’s current efforts to curtail crime, it may be time for him to step down.
I see where the United Way had a big ceremony in Albany. You underpaid school teachers, hourly workers sweating in our factories, low-paid government workers and others that management applies pressure for you to donate your hard-earned money, remember the CEO of United Way’s salary is over $1 million a year. This nonprofit stuff is out of hand.
Clarence Thomas was allowed to spend nights at the Big House with the ruling class. He came back and promptly made sure that he delivered on his promise that “We’s gonna be alright boss.” Even Judas made a better deal.
My heart aches for Scott Ludwig in the loss of his son.
Not only will Republicans in Tennessee refuse to do anything about protecting their kids from mass shooters, they will prevent anyone else from doing anything. You are now witness to yet another tactic to hold on to power at any cost.
I’m gonna listen to the music I love before my funeral.
A four-door Beetle wagon; a four-door Challenger wagon; a four-door Camaro wagon; a four door Crown Vic that looks like a 2007 T-bird. Build them, and they will sell.
I have a recommendation for Albany/Dougherty: I want Sherriff David Clarke of Milwaukee to be signed to a one-year contract to supervise and reorganize the law enforcement departments. He is currently retired but may be available for a limited-term contract. He can get our law enforcement departments back on track. We need a change.
All of our armed forces are having terrible recruiting problems. With the army expecting to be 28,000 new recruits short for 2023. today’s warriors refuse to fight for an anti-American military, and our leaders cannot understand that fact.
