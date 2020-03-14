With all of the tax dollars spent on technology for the DCSS and each student having his/her own device, they should be at the forefront of online learning when school is closed.
Here's my anti-coronavirus regimen: I sit back in my easy chair, tune my radio to the new Q-102.1 station, turn it up real loud and drink a lot of beer. I suggest others do the same until this stuff blows over or we're all wiped out.
Hide your AR-14s before Sleepy Joe comes to round them up.
Wonder how the mayor and some of the new commissioners would feel if Phoebe weren't in town at this time. Personal issues should be dealt with on a personal level, not through some petty attempts to change city policy.
Hunter Biden was paid $83,300 per month by the energy company in Ukraine. However, he never had to report for work. That’s how corruption works.
Thank you, Phoebe, for being prepared for this scary medical emergency. Too bad the federal government and president weren't as diligent in their preparation. Now we're playing catch-up as people's lives hang in the balance.
The mayor is more than justified in his criticism of Phoebe. Phoebe was founded as a nonprofit and affordable provider of medical care for Albany and the surrounding area. The Phoebe board of directors has done a terrible job for years by allowing huge expenditures for things like overseas trips for executives, $4,000 spent in cigar bars in London, sponsorship of sports teams, expensive building décor/landscaping and advertising billboards.
Demetrius Young is just like his mother -- a user who's never done anything on his own -- and Chad Warbington is so full of himself he thinks his opinion is the only one that matters. You people that voted them into office ... you're getting what you deserve.
The only real mistake is one from which we learn nothing.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for rescheduling the Outdoor Expo. I was looking forward to going Saturday, but I think you did the right thing by waiting. Here's hoping you bring it back better than ever in August.
Democrats have had their way with no pushback for so long they are desperate to destroy through character assassination their adversaries.
SMR, I thought we had settled this. At least Yours Truly was in the USMC, as I made the cut. Instead of worrying about the Democrats and socialism, worry about the Republicans and fascism. CONfederate, CONservative. Coincidence, I think not. Also, you should ask yourself why you spend so much time thinking about me. Squawkbox to ballot box. Signed, Yours Truly
It's amazing how the NRA/Trump-worshiping gun nuts come out the minute someone even mentions controlling the illegitimate sale of dangerous weapons. Yeah, these good old boys need their assault weapons as they prepare to "defend" what's theirs. What a crock of crap.
You liberals better believe, if something happens to our president, there are plenty of us waiting to make sure his policies stay in place. He was sent by God to rule over this country, and that's what he's done. Those of you who don't believe in him are losers and fools.
