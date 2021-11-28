squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Liar, moron, traitor or hypocrite ... but certainly not patriot.
Be careful. The government can “indict a ham sandwich” and lock it up until it will admit to being a baloney sandwich.
Maybe Demetrius Young, in his delusional wisdom, can explain which specific part of the population a call for decorum during commission meetings targets. Just reading about it, the motion was to have all citizens and commissioners adhere to said rules. Of course, that’s not the way he reads it. It’s always about race to this clown.
Anybody who’s had to slam on brakes to avoid cars sitting in the right-hand lane at Zaxbys in Lee County or Hip-Hop Chicken in Albany can agree with Fletcher’s column Sunday. Evidently, everyone’s eating fast-food chicken these days and no one’s cooking.
Man, is Scott Ludwig a whiner or a writer? Someone makes a comment that’s not overly flattering about something he writes, so he has to turn around and write a column about how mean that person is? It’s like, “Waaah! Mommie, the bad man said something mean about me.” Grow up or grow a pair.
I still find great humor — with a touch of sadness — as I read these squawks from unimaginative people who are just repeating the same points of the talking heads and keyboard warriors they get all their information from. An original thought in one of these people’s heads might cause their tiny brains to explode.
To the baloney sandwich squawker: I, and I would imagine many others, have copied your recipe. I thank you in advance. Signed, Yours Truly
Richard Danne is right: Peppermint Pops has always signified the true start of the Christmas season to my family members in Albany and southwest Georgia. I can’t wait for this year’s edition ... I may dance an Irish jig myself.
The Salvation Army has embraced Critical Race Theory. Well, I will not be donating to the Salvation Army anymore. They go woke, they can go broke.
Why do the good people of this country have to settle for less because of the not-so-honest Democrats? The anti-law and order people in America need to be gathered and shipped to a country which would appreciate their kind of lawlessness. I am tired of crooks in the White House. Time to retire their uselessness before they make recovery impossible.
Porterfield always puts on some really fun, entertaining and not the same-old, same-old with their holiday programs. I’m looking forward to the one coming up Sunday: Yabba-dabba doo!
Is anyone interested in the 67 page “woke” instruction manual the Salvation Army has circulated to its employees? Of all charities to step in the political arena, why the Salvation Army? I really liked them. No more coins or paper money from my pocket, Salvation Army. Do better. Help people, not politicians.
Squawker lamenting about the ball-shaped dumplings he got in a Pennsylvania diner was likely served some of Chevy Chase’s lamb fries.
My apologies to Scott Ludwig for the cruel squawk comparing him to Furman Bisher. Some people are just evil. I thought Mr. Ludwig’s “Giving Thanks” article was beautiful.
