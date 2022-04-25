squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What message are we sending to those who incurred this legal debt called a student loan if we are going to pay it off for them?
Good news for local saltwater anglers. Florida will have 57 total red snapper days this year: 45 days this summer and a 12-day season in October. Longest season since regulations began. Take a kid fishing. The Patriot
Interesting debate between Brian Kemp and David Perdue. Each one uttered truthful statements: Perdue said, “Weak leaders take credit when things go well and blame someone else when it doesn’t.” Kemp responded, “Weak leaders blame everybody else for their loss.” l didn’t know that each had such a dim view of Trump. Signed, Yours Truly
I think we are missing something important. Nobody seriously believes that the people who run red China are flighty liberals. China is very business oriented. They are shutting down large cities and fencing in hundreds of thousands of citizens trying to contain COVID. What do they know that is scaring them?
America needs to go back to same-day voting with paper ballots. France just did it with their recent elections without any issues.
You should consider, Fletcher: There are times when city employees, like every other person, just get tired of officious people like yourself trying to tell them what to do. I’m sure if you encountered rudeness and unprofessionalism, you deserved it.
Such a beautifully written and from-the-heart essay by Morgan Wright. Why it didn’t win first place mystifies me. Best of luck to you, Morgan.
Taxpayers concluded they could never be more grievously offended, being subjected to the political moronic wasteful stupidities of stimulus, PPP, grants, Build Back Better, and giveaways of every conceivable financial debacle. Then came Albany to apply for grants for Rails to Trails to prove that conclusion wrong.
YT, Warnock is a scam artist who’s been selling policies for years to old poor ladies to get into heaven on the lay-away program. Wait until he sees the riches that await him in politics.
I once thought that even in these polarized times there was a center point at which sane people could agree and move forward. Then I realized that we have built the Tower of Babel. What I read in the Herald Squawkbox is a challenge to my translation skills. Everyone’s leader is the blame, and we at the center have joined the great babble fest.
Here, here on the Constitution to keep and bear arms. My family and all of my friends have tons of “arms.”
I’m so happy Biden is running in 2024. The Republicans just got Christmas in April.
Joe Biden’s ratings plummet as his administration is literally destroying our country. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, she will take us down the same proverbial path of destruction. Wise up, Georgians, save our great state while helping to save our country.
Never pay a camera speeding ticket. Challenge it. It may be years before you are assigned a court date; by then they will probably be determined illegal as they are out of regulation with state law. Shame on Albany for buying into this program.
