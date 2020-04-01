squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Our poor town is getting decimated, and yet many think the president downplaying it for six weeks while having nine rallies and golfing six times was totally fine.
Squawker, why do you care if babies born eight months from now will require government assistance? Don’t you want the government to force women to have babies? Well, government gotta pay for them.
I really like the word search puzzles. Hope you continue them. Great help with quarantine time.
Carlton unplugged! And for all the right reasons. You said it for me ... I am with you all the way.
It is a shame that we don’t have all the money that was wasted on the Mueller report, the Cavanaugh hearings, and the impeachment hearings to help fight this deadly virus.
COVID-19 has turned me into a Democrat. Staying at home, not working, complaining about everything and waiting on my check.
The Democratic states spent their money on social programs and favorite political projects. They did not replace medical equipment and other items used during the H1N1 crisis now needed for the current pandemic. So other states have to bail them out with our tax money. I guess the Democrat prayer is, “Thank God for Republicans.”
How come the divorce lawyers are closed when we really need them?
This staying at home is like being in the twilight zone.
Over the years I’ve owned D Block at the Dougherty County Jail. Question: When are you going to start serving hamburgers? Leave the cheese off, save the taxpayers’ money.
The stimulus bill is further proof we need a line item veto. Having to stomach the bad to achieve the good is ridiculous and very poor management of a republic.
For the third time this week I am buying booze for the next two weeks.
Why am I reading more info about Albany’s COVID-19 dilemma in the New York Times than from local media? Are our leaders censoring the data, or is our local media afraid of causing a panic? We need, no, we deserve to know the facts.
To the Holland cruise ship headed to the U.S. with 200 aboard sick: Turn around and go back to Holland. We do not want you in our U.S. ports. You knew the coronavirus could be an issue when you left Holland. Are you completely unaware of what has been going on in the world for at least the last two months? As Moma used to say, “Common sense is not so common anymore.”
Dougherty County is getting dangerously close to catching up with Fulton county for the lead in most COVID-19 cases.
Trump is a PINO ... President in Name Only.
To the person complaining about us old obese people in Wal-Mart shopping: We live in the country and have no neighbors. How are we to get groceries if we don’t shop? Just get a life and mind your own business.
I gotta know ... what in blue blazes is a “gynophobe”? On second thought, I don’t really think I want to know.
The SMDs like “Yours Truly” place more importance on destroying Trump than helping get the country through this crisis. China, Italy and Iran haven’t handled the problem very well but SMDs choose to worship the mainstream media and blame everything on Trump while ignoring the truth.
