The Herald’s article reporting the election violation dropping against BLM’s voter line distribution of water lacks the full situational context that was the core issue. Yes, absolutely, voter humanitarian needs should have been quickly recognized and addressed. It’s the way it was done that is the issue.
SMRs, during his State of the Union speech, “Brandon” mopped up the floor with Republicans. Who cares about his poll numbers?
What’s up with some of Albany’s long-time restaurants closing? First Garganos and now Red Lobster. These two have been around for a long time. I know Pearly’s is still open, but in the past when I would drive by the drive-thru line would be all the way around the building. Now the line is half that.
Thanks to Mr. Kirchdorfer for the beautiful Tanager photo. Have never seen this bird. I will check Cornell Lab for birding info. Appreciate the tip.
County and city commissions need to realize a few things quickly. 1. Thriving southern cities (Tampa, Nashville, Dallas, Greenville) don’t coddle citizens that don’t contribute to the collective well-being. 2. Reducing crime is all that matters and helps alleviate most other problems.
OK, Patriot, I’ll admit that I can’t figure you out. One day I’m considering you for my campaign manager and the next day I’m calling you a racist. Then today I see what may be the classiest post I’ve ever seen in the Squawkbox. Dude, we need to sit down over a cold beer one day. Signed, Yours Truly
I always laugh when these screwball squawkers say Trump made the U.S. stronger on the world stage. I guess they forgot when he came home a day early with his tail between his legs because the other leaders were making fun of him. Both he and our country were a laughingstock during his tenure.
Hey, Fletcher, in your editorial on how whites should try and understand blacks, did you see the video this week of a 15-year-old black boy and another black kid viciously beating a white 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Florida? You think whites should learn to understand and accept that culture?
Joe Biden had a fake document he claims is Republicans’ proposal to cut Medicare and Social Security. That document was no doubt made out and typed by his secretary.
I have a simple plan to help us get back on the road to recovery and to help people become self-sufficient: Give government hand-outs only to those who are disabled and cannot work. For the others, go to work or go hungry.
Biden sends our tax money to other nations for border security while he doesn’t want fences at our border. He did erect a huge barrier around the capital for his own protection.
Gov. Kemp better spend all of that COVID-19 relief money before Speaker McCarthy and the Chaos Caucus try to take it back. They could use that money to pay down the debt.
Last Christmas I thought I would follow the advice of Equality Man, Yours Truly and Self-Loathing Woman and do some charitable work. I handed out bubble gum to the homeless so they could chew and still be hungry. Thought it might motivate them to get a job and stop begging.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
