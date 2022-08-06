Everyone’s raising a fuss about Lorenzo Heard coming in as commission chairman, but he has had nothing to do with the silliness of this current board and the SPLOST and LOST negotiations. (Of course, with him there, it’s probably going to get even worse.)
Uninformed Patriot, check your sources. I have made a lot of money in the market this year, the economy is doing good. Fox News does not make people smart.
I hope some day our government will wake up and realize that BLM is a home-grown terrorist organization. They need to be put out of business, same as the KKK.
So in Georgia, women who miscarry a child can be charged with a crime under Brian Kemp’s misguided abortion law? Allowing these degenerate old men to make such decisions is a travesty. We need to get him out of office while we can.
Open letter squawker, you must have lost your mind. I will say for all of us that we feel nothing but pain and sorrow for those families and the entire Sandy Hook community. We have no respect whatsoever for Alex Jones. You must be delusional again. The Patriot
You Democrats think you leader taking one of the bad guys off the board is such a big deal? The real president would have used his influence to have the enemies turned in without any kind of military interference. Biden presides out of weakness: Trump rules through strength.
White House advisor is touting lower gas prices, but they stole the oil from our emergency supply to do it. This will be temporary and only a political ploy to appease voters for the midterm elections. They are not fooling me.
Now that it is “fair and for the people,” as Walker puts it, we are possibly going to see a debate. Fair? Questionable. For the people? Naw. Who really needs to see Walker in this format to discern his capabilities? We already know Herschel has long since reached his level of incompetence. I predict in November we will hear that the election was rigged.
With the incompetence that’s going on now with our county commission, just imagine how things will get when Heard brings his self-serving “housing” policy to the county. We’ll see a lot of people getting in on the gravy train. Soon the current incompetence will seem like wisdom.
As long as Democrats stay in control, these gas prices and high crime rates, along with high taxes, will remain high with no end in sight. The only solution is to vote the Democrats out of office.
The most powerful government on earth can’t keep a virus from spreading, but they say they can change the earth’s temperature if you pay more taxes.
Republican hatred is making them desperate. As Biden racks up win after win, Republicans increase the intensity of their lies. One SMR baselessly claimed that the inflation reduction act will increase inflation and raise taxes on the middle class. I guess after years of the Liar in Chief, they no longer recognize the truth. Signed, Yours Truly
A Trump insurrectionist just got sentenced to seven years in jail for breaking into the Capitol. Guess he will have plenty of time to think about “the big lie” while Trump plays golf.
