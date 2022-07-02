squawkbox@albanyherald.com
As the parent of a gay child, I was devastated by the comments made by Rev. Heard. Why such hatred?
Contemptible behavior by Heard and Johnson. If that’s what you’re going to do, I think we need to start a recall on both of you. Mr. Heard, pull your head out. Mr. Johnson, as a member of the current cult of denial, are you not just projecting here? We deserve better. Either deliver or git.
Trump would make a great Dougherty Co. Commission chairman. He would fit right in. In no way am I referring to Mr. Cohilas.
Editor, are you going to publish a lengthy article explaining all the Secret Service Agents’ total rebuttals of your Friday front-page story?
The Jan. 6 hearings show how far your true leader/dictator would go to stay in power. As for sketchy witnesses, even though it’s not allowed in a court of law, the young lady passed a polygraph with flying colors.
We’ve just been given a glimpse into Lorenzo Heard’s character.
SMRs’ opinion of me doesn’t concern me. In fact, I take pleasure in the anger I cause them to feel. I don’t worry about those who get offended because I speak the truth. I worry about those who will be misled or deceived if I don’t. Signed, Yours Truly
“Punk-ass fag---”.... This ladies and gentlemen is your new County Commission chairman. it’s a great time to be a newspaper writer in Albany. Stories falling from the sky. May God help us.
I wonder how the conversation would go if the CEO of P&G or the CEO of MillerCoors asked their plant managers about expansion in Albany and the political climate of the city and county? Albany deserves no new business with the government its people have elected.
Whoopi Goldberg said to pack the Supreme Court, we need our country back. Newsflash! Our country was lost the day Joe Biden became president and all this woke nonsense started up.
Equality Man, Pat-Riot oozes good old boy on every word he writes. Believe what you see.
Looks like the people of Dougherty County have elected themselves a real winner as the Dougherty County Commission chair.
Lorenzo Heard just made a mockery of his position as County Commission Chairman-elect. The way he talked to Jalen Johnson made me think, maybe Lorenzo Heard is Yours Truly. Never mind, crazy thought. Jalen Johnson is black, therefore not a potential target for Yours Truly.
My wife has only two problems: nothing to wear and no room for all her clothes.
Justice Elena Kagan says in her dissent that parts of the Eastern seaboard could be “swallowed by the ocean if emissions remain the same.” And she thinks the EPA can stop the Chinese, who just upped coal production by 300 million tons, 7%, just last year?
As a white man, if I called Commissioner Johnson a “punk-ass f---ot,” I’m pretty sure my punk-ass would be fired.
Yes, please do testify Secret Service agents. His old detail are Trump loyalists, but we would like to hear from you. You, too, can the “take the fifth” when asked questions related to you oath to the constitution like the four-star convicted felon Mike Flynn. Even Pence wouldn’t get in the car with you.
