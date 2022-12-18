Here’s an idea ... the commissioners continue at loggerheads over the sales tax money. Let the deadline pass. Then the local government can declare bankruptcy and have the governor’s folks move in to run the place. Albany’s finest hour.
Spoken like a true Christian? You speak of showing mercy and extend privacy to Ted Cruz and his family when he never has for those of the state he represents or for any other citizen. Sometimes its just too hard to turn the other cheek or tolerate the hypocrisy. But we will try.
Carlton, perhaps it’s a good time for you to take a little time off. Seeing little green men is a concern.
I remember being able to get up without making sound effects.
I listened for a long time this morning to a local radio channel billing itself as Albany’s Christmas Station. I didn’t hear a single Christmas carol about Jesus, the reason for the season. It won’t be my Christmas station that’s for sure.
I don’t know what Carlton has been ingesting or smoking lately. However, after his editorial on Marjory Green, I want him to share.
Patriot, your inability to handle the truth doesn’t make my squawks hypocritical. Just because your side is stupid enough to believe your lies doesn’t make your squawks truthful. How many criminal convictions derived from the Democrats you named? How many just from Trump supporters. It’s only ignorance and lies in your squawks. The Equality Man
The conservative interpretation of the 1st Amendment: Free speech for me, but not for thee. That Vaccinated Man
Bo Dorough, thank you for shedding some light on the LOST situation. Cohilas is talking a bunch of stuff because he’s the lamest of lame ducks. The thing that stands out is that neither the county nor the city cares one bit about the taxpayers they were elected to represent.
Somehow, when you talk about MTG, I believe Fletcher may be right. She, the other Q’Anon freaks and others like them are a shame to this country. That Georgians would elect such people is an even bigger shame.
Pat-riot complains about certain Democrats abusing their power but offers no facts or examples. Pat-riot, you are irrelevant. Be quiet and enjoy playing with your Trump digital trading cards.
A local former great soccer coach in excellent health dies from cardiac arrest suddenly. Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, also in excellent shape, dies suddenly from an aneurysm. Many other people dying the same way. At some point, the media need to address the elephant in the room. What did they do to their bodies to cause this?
Speed cameras are useful. I wish DOCO would install one on Byron Plantation Road, where speeding is out of control. It’s frightening to try to go to the mailbox. Many blind spots on that road.
Biden may draw the ire of people who think only Republicans are capable of leading, but he’s done much more for the American people than that vile person he replaced.
Promise today’s youth anything free, and they will vote for the devil if asked to. This is the future citizens of tomorrow. Give me, give me, give me! What a future. My poor granddaughters.
