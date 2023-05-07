squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I was fascinated by the story about Ms. Lisa Perry and the autism center in Dawson. What an inspirational woman! Please let us know how we can help her with her program.
Reginald Browner has a beautiful, glowing smile. It’s easy to tell that, no matter his disorder, he is happy in his life. That’s because of his mom, Lisa Perry, who is just a fascinating woman. God bless you and your family for the work y’all do.
When did a deranged lunatic killing his family become a “mass shooting?” Journalistic sensationalism right here in your hometown newspaper. Terrible tragedy, but mass shooting? Again, journalistic sensationalism.
Let us try this as an idea that we can all agree on: Children are one of our greatest assets. We should seek to provide to them all that we were given as opposed to all that we did not have. Any disagreements on that?
Hey, now. The Contact Theory has merit but like many theories, it may not apply in all circumstances. We could revert back to Jim Crow laws promoting equal but separate. “Strangers stopping strangers, just to shake their hand ...” — “Scarlet Begonias,” the Grateful Dead.
Yes, a liberal landslide is coming. Via Dominion.
The young lady at the autism center showing off her T-shirt touched my heart. Thank you, Lisa Perry and your staff, for helping her and others like her.
During the mall massacre in Allen, Texas, this weekend, where were all “the good guys with guns?” Thank goodness for the police officer who ended the senseless killings.
Now that things have moved on, it’s hard to look at the progress on the Phoebe/Albany Tech nursing project without thinking about a very small group of bitter people trying to stop progress just to prove they could. A shameful asterisk to this community’s history.
Roll call. Chief Justice Roberts’ wife made millions recruiting for firms with cases before the court. Gorsuch sold a house to the head partner of a firm with cases before the court. And Sotomayer didn’t recuse herself from cases with the publisher of her memoir. If no one is above the law, doesn’t that include the SCOTUS?
Well, sir, my wife is a senior medical professional, and right now she is laughing out loud at your latest genius kindergarten claim. And it’s too bad you missed “Star Trek” back then, an absolute Sci-Fi classic.
It’s OK if you want to watch Fox for entertainment, because all the people on there are ordered to report the same way you think. But if you’re looking for honesty, journalism and real reporting, you might as well watch Cartoon Network.
Lisa Perry is my new hero. We need more people in this world like her.
Phoebe haters — and, yes, there are still some of them out there, people who refuse to let go of the past — can hold on to grudges with the worst of them, but even they (if they were ever honest) have to admit Scott Steiner has done an amazing job as the hospital’s top administrator.
Can’t both political parties put a “preference referendum” on an upcoming election ballot to gauge public interest in consolidation? Results would not be binding of course.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.