Michael Reagan is not keeping up with the new meaning of “peaceful demonstration” as defined by the Democrats. It includes burning of buildings, looting stores, occasional shootings and throwing rocks at police. During the Congressional hearings, Democrats kept reminding AG Barr that these are peaceful demonstration.
A question: Since Biden seems not to find and/or decide what black female he wants as his VP, how confident will you feel when she, whoever, as president serves with Nancy Pelosi as VP if Biden vacates? That with four more years of Trump ... two frightening non-hypotheticals.
I hope they cancel all professional sports seasons. I am totally disgusted with these professional athletes taking a knee during our National Anthem. They should kiss the ground for the blessing of living in such a wonderful country with all these many opportunities. If it were not for the opportunities that our country offers, they would not have received the free college education and terrific monetary compensation.
Bath and Body Works, kudos to you. All employees are wearing masks and sanitizing the card machine after each transaction. Way to go.
Trump 2016: Things are bad, vote for me so I can fix them. Trump 2020: Things are even worse, vote for me or else things will get much worse. That Masked Man
Only idiots drive fast in parking lots. You know who you are.
What about barking dogs? Dangerous and barking dogs are a problem. Inconsiderate owners need a penalty to encourage them to stop the dogs’ incessant barking.
Property owners, and wage earners in Dougherty County, stand by to pay for all these additional costs incurred from the pandemic.
Only in America can we have Black Awareness Month, black holidays, black-only colleges, black only dating sites, Black Miss America, black-only bars and clubs, and, then turn around and call everyone else racist.
The governors in the blue states that won’t open the schools, the taxpayers should withhold paying their school tax.
The Confederate battle flag represents the same principles and values as the original U.S. Betsy Ross flag: limited Constitutional federal government; states’ rights; resistance to tyranny, despotism, and dictatorship; and Christian values and principles. Lincoln and Republican radicals changed America from a republic to a socialist democracy.
If the demonstrators across the U.S. put as much effort into being productive as they are putting into destruction, they would be productive American citizens.
“China is responsible for coronavirus.” Well, in the beginning Trump acted exactly like the Chinese. Tried to cover it up, lied about it, fired people for saying the truth about it. Blamed others. (Which part of that list is wrong?) He did all those things. Only the Chinese ended up doing something besides blaming, and they are getting theirs under control. Trump has just kept up the same old tactics.
Trump never said COVID-19 was a hoax. The hoax was the Democrats blaming Trump for COVID-19. Democrats are all about hoaxes. Just like the bogus Russian collusion hoax.
