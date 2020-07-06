squawkbox@albanyherald.com
As white people, Carlton, I don’t think we have a say in whether or not Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima are offensive.
Alarming: Freedom of Speech, the foundation and most significant of all constitutional rights. Those who actively data mine social media and pursue the firing of others based on their personal disagreement with BLM or any idea is detestable censorship and an egregious denial of constitutional rights. Left unchecked, all freedom will be lost.
Still seeing a lot of shelves without much toilet paper on them. Kind of makes me wonder what these people were doing before.
I have no idea what it’s like to be a moron, because I’m not a Trump supporter. Sincerely, That Masked Man
It’s very sad that people working for the Dougherty County School System don’t have phone etiquette. I called School Nutrition Services and asked to be transferred to benefits. The young lady who answered the phone was very rude. She informed me that it wasn’t benefits. I reminded her all I asked for that she would transfer me kindly. She said that wasn’t her job.
Where will this appeasement and kowtowing to protestors stop? It certainly isn’t the wish of the vast majority for it to continue.
No one will ever stop me from praying.
Interesting that Georgia has now passed a hate crime bill. Personally, I think all crimes should have the same punishment no matter which moron commits it. Sure hope it gets applied equally to all creeds, affiliations, races, genders, or any other criteria you can dream up. Equal justice.
The idea that every time a law is broken society is to blame rather than the lawbreaker must be rejected. Each individual must be accountable for his actions.
The state, city and county are using reserve money to balance their budgets. That’s taxpayer money that they are holding on to. Why haven’t these agencies paid back that tax money to the property owners? That is our money.
Well, the time has come to make America great again. Get out your double-barrel with 00 buck shot and let’s stop all this nonsense. The protesters stated they would destroy and remove anything they see fit. Let’s show them what looking down a double-barrel feels like.
I am a Caucasian. I have never owned a slave, nor do I know of anybody who did. I don’t know of anybody who ever was a slave. I am what I am by the grace of God. I don’t think I owe anybody anything. Nobody ever gave me a free ride for anything ever.
How can anyone with the least amount of sense expect alcohol-infused patrons, in a nightclub of all things, to honor a social distance of 6 feet?! Give me a break. It can’t even be done at Publix, for heaven’s sake.
Those white liberals that are tearing down the statues should know that black America is laughing at them.
Southwell does not support discrimination unless of course it is aimed at whites. Then they are all for it. Fire the backstabbing rat fink, traitor RN.
Virus cases have most likely increased due to lockdowns ending, people out protesting and partying, and more asymptomatic people being tested. There is no evidence the virus is getting stronger.
