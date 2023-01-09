The government will run out of money by summer. The government will have to raise the debt limit. With the crazy Freedom Caucus in charge of the House, the government will probably default and cause a big recession. So SMRs, you better start saving money. I got mine.
Diversity, political correctness, and affirmative action have been the gods of American left-wing liberals since the 1960s and 1970’s and have put America on the road to perdition.
Squawker, Trent Brown was only at Deerfield for one year, then left, went to and graduated from Westover. Perhaps DWS would have retired his jersey had he been an alumnus. You’re just looking for something to whine about.
Trump will rise to his proper place in time. Be ready.
Give a man a fish, and you feed a man for a day. Teach him to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime. Promise a man another man’s fish for a lifetime and you have created a Democrat.
I believe everyone would appreciate our elected officials doing some real work on, say, the dysfunctional Water Gas & light department, the bloated public works monster and, for sanity purposes, please get rid of every darn school zone camera ASAP. Taxed enough already. The Patriot
The Republicans’ embarrassing attempts to elect a speaker demonstrates their inability to govern. Their attempts to cast their ineptitude to perform the most basic function as a positive makes them look pathetic. The Equality Man
Congratulations Pat Rioter: Between Trump and McCarthy, your party has made the United States a laughingstock on the world stage. I’m sure you are proud.
Where do some of these squawkers get their numbers? Wednesday, one said blacks were 18-20% of the U.S. population. The real numbers is 12.5%.
Carlton was heard to say: I haven’t lost all my marbles yet, but there is definitely a small hole in the bag somewhere.
Time for the conspiracy theorists to come back out of their hovels; the number of COVID patients at Phoebe is up 45%. They can tell us how scientists created a virus to kill all but the elites and release the secret knowledge they share with other aluminum-hat-wearing cooks about the real truth.
People have used false names, nicknames and pseudonyms for ages. It can be a lot of fun. Relevant squawks are always welcome. Try that before you attempt to fix something that’s not broken.
Climate change and green energy are all about the money. People have predicted the end of the world for over 50 years, and no one has been proven right yet.
Buttigieg is Transportation Secretary in name only.
Hey, Fletcher, you forgot to mention all these food shows that proliferate. Sorry, but watching someone cook is not exactly must-see TV. We took a wrong turn somewhere.
The DOJ was bragging about making a lower number of arrests in 2022. That is because they are not arresting people who are committing crimes. Not anything to be proud of.
A Squawk of 12/19/22: “The conservative interpretation of the first amendment: Free speech for me, but not for thee.” Squawker ignores proof in Twitter documents that Democrats own this interpretation.
