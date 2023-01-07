squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Now that Deerfield is retiring high school athletes’ jerseys, will they retire NFL All-Pro Trent Brown’s?
Amazing ... courts and judges will not allow prayer by ballplayers anymore. But during the time trying to revive Damar Hamlin, almost all of the players, coaches, etc. were praying on national TV. America has become such a hypocritic country.
Bravo, Carlton. My wife listens to music on her phone. I equate it to listening to a train wreck. Vinyl for me. P. S. Those kiddies don’t know squat.
What a historic day. President Biden gives a speech honoring heroes who defended the Capitol against insurrectionists while Kevin McCarthy, in his bid to become speaker of the House, gives away concessions to traitors who helped breech the Capitol. Democrats are for democracy; Republicans are only out for themselves. Signed, Yours Truly
Trump is a party of one.
Fact check for Biden economy cheerleaders: Former Fed Chair Greenspan says recession is almost certain now due to Biden administration raising interest rates. Georgia Realtor Association reports home sales down 37% due to Fed rate hikes. Ugly facts for a sick Biden economy.
I planned to urge Chris Cohilas to run again in four years to help clean up after what will no doubt be a mess under Heard, but after his boorish behavior during the LOST discussions with the city, I think we need to look elsewhere.
Henry Mathis must be broke, having spent the campaign contributions you made for his prior failed attempts at getting elected to public office. The war chest is depleted, so here we go again. Be not deceived.
Gee, which churchgoer gets to be Heard’s first lady? And first of what?
Here’s a much better plan, Squawker: Elect a two-bit, con man, lying grifter to call on his ignorant, illiterate, uneducated army of traitors to storm our nation’s Capitol and beat police officers and threaten to kill our lawmakers, then deny he is responsible for anything that happened.
That DOT project out U.S. 19 that will connect Westover Road with Ledo Road is costing taxpayers $21 million. Is it really that necessary?
It would be interesting to know how many tickets have been generated by the school zone cameras and what percentage of revenue has been collected. Even more interesting would be the donations to the city commissioners who are responsible for allowing these speed traps to prey on the people.
With chaos building in the 118th Congress, why hasn’t the savior (Trump) of the Republican party saved the day?
With all the millions of dollars the city of Albany has set aside for road repairs and resurfacing, you’d think drivers would be able to go from point A to point B without ruining the alignment of their tires. Some of these potholes border on being canyons.
Typical: The Republicans would be a house divided before they could even vote on a speaker of the House.
Watching this poo-poo show the first days of the new Congress helps me understand why Pat Rioter and a few more of these loudmouthed hacks are aligned the GOP. You people can’t get along with yourselves, much less others.
