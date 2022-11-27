I agree, Equality Man. There are some right-wing racist nuts using the term “patriot” who are just trash. Fletcher’s column on Sunday is a very accurate look at the history of patriots in America. And thank you for your family’s sacrifice to ensure our freedom. The Patriot
All I pay my psychiatrist is Milkbones, kibble and love. She will listen to my problems all day and soothe my feelings.
Geez, Pat Riot, I think Carlton just lasered your whole premise of existence. Thanks to him for that, but Herald readers were already “hip.” We smelled the stench of Pat Riot’s position and purpose many, many editions ago.
Wynfield Park, please hire some individuals who are interested in working and get rid of lazy, bullying individuals.
Pat-riot, tell us what you think of Trump’s Thanksgiving dinner with anti-Semite Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Try to be factual.
Woke culture notwithstanding, I believe The Patriot who contributes to this forum speaks for a lot of people. No, we’re not racist, we’re not following politicians or political parties, and we’re not opposed to the rights afforded all people born in this nation. We just love our country and want to see Americans put that love above self.
Thank you, city of Albany, for the recent Clean Sweep of the avenues. Just in time for the luminaries on Dec. 23rd and 24th.
Someone please get that mentally impaired SMR back on their medication. They are so delusional if they still think Donald Trump has a chance to return to the presidency. That SMR needs professional help. Picking on them is not fun anymore. Besides, Trump will probably be in jail by then. Signed, Yours Truly
Maybe I’m an anomaly or an oddity, but i enjoy reading comments by both Yours Truly and The Patriot (as well as other “regulars” in this forum). I find it helpful — and healthy — to get different perspectives.
Please tell me how, after the Georgia Supreme Court ruled to allow early runoff voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Baker County is allowing it but Dougherty County isn’t? Come on, man.
The reverend is a fraud. He purposely omitted Hershel Walker’s wife’s statement where she says Herschel found Jesus and turned his life around. That’s called redemption. Real men and women of God know that.
I got a brand new Lexus for my wife. I know she will be surprised, but I thought it was a smart trade.
If you flood the market with abundant supply, not only have you decreased cost, you’ve increased your clients. You can create a demand that wasn’t there before, even if it’s illegal drugs. That’s why the flow of illegal drugs across the border needs to be stopped. I blame Hollywood, pop music and our government at least as much as I blame the users.
We call ourselves “woke” but are too conscious of political correctness to speak the truth: That one of the major problems in this area, state and country is that we reward laziness by giving “checks” to people who’ve done nothing to deserve them. Thus, we perpetuate the welfare culture that has weakened our country by degrees for several generations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.