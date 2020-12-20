squawkbox@albanyherald.com
More people in Albany need to be thankful we have proven business leaders like Matt Fuller and B.J. Fletcher on the Albany City Commission. They keep the lawyers and the liars straight.
Pretty wild how we used to eat cake after someone had blown on it.
Biden is enacting his “America last strategy” on the backs of the American taxpayer.
I’m shocked to read squawkers don’t actually do a little research to find out investigations were conducted into Perdue and Loeffler by three different organizations/agencies, and they were found to have not done anything illegal or unethical. Actually, I’m not shocked squawkers didn’t do their research.
I agree with Fletcher. Not one of those politicians running for the Senate deserves our vote. Like the Squawker said, “None of the Above” would win both of those elections hands down.
We have lawyers as head of the Albany and Dougherty County governments, and neither one of them seems to have a clue about how to run a board meeting. Once we get over this election fatigue that’s set in, we need to start talking about new leadership locally.
Dear Donald: The people of America have spoken and you’re “fired.” So, yes, you are a “loser,” and the people supporting your false allegations of voter fraud are “suckers.”
The best thing Nixon ever did was create the EPA. Now Trump and greedy right-wingers have taken it apart, and every day people are effected by bad water and air.
Merry Christmas, fellow Squawkers! God bless all of you ... no matter who you voted for.
You Democrats must not remember how you harassed and tried to remove from office by any means possible a duly elected President from before he was even sworn in. I do, and now you’re calling Trump names for doing the same? What’s good for the goose, right Democrats?
I read the Squawkbox today, and now I know there is an Obama Democrat in Albany. How do I know? “It is somebody else’s fault my child does not have any morals.” For generations, it has been the parents’ responsibility to install morals in their children. Since Obama, it has become somebody else’s responsibility. With that kind of intelligence, it is on wonder that our city is called Agony, Ga.
Yes, Kelly Loeffler was cleared for her insider trading, but it was Mitch McConnell and her fellow Republican Senators that did the clearing. Enough said.
If Biden grants citizenship to 11 million illegals, our Social Security benefits are in jeopardy. Who is going to fund all the freebies?
David Perdue just cannot remove his nose from President Trump’s derriere. If he’s re-elected, there will never be any question where he’ll get his marching orders.
Democrats’ agenda is to bring socialism and defund the police. Only way to stop that from happening is to vote for Loeffler and Perdue. A split congress will prevent the socialists and extremists from taking control.
What’s so sickening about our current political situation is that everyone automatically assumes that anyone elected will vote along party lines ... and they’re usually right. That’s certainly the case with KKKelly and Perdoo-doo.
