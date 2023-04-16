squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Good luck with your journey, Hayden. I am pulling for you.
Yes, squawker, Albany needs leadership. We also urgently need solar farms nationwide. The feds are shoving fossil-free everything onto our society. No way we will have enough future electric power without thousands of solar farms.
While I have been mostly indifferent about the whole transgender thing because of the media attention, I was intrigued to read the story about Hayden Locke. I admit now that I have a better understanding. Thank you for sharing your story.
Hey, Code Enforcement, you need to be more proactive. There are signage violations everywhere at intersections blocking drivers’ view, houses with abandoned vehicles and junk in the yard that presents fire hazards and eyesores, just to name a few. Help us get our city cleaned up. Don’t wait for us to call 311 for everything.
Wait a minute, we are paying teachers way too much money to have 175 low-preforming schools in this state. I wonder how many are in south Georgia.
Congratulations, Mario Meadows. Albany needs more business people like you who are loyal to the city. I don’t particularly like rap music, but I applaud you for staying with and investing in your city.
It’s no wonder Republicans watch Fox “news,” as they prefer ignorance and stupidity over knowledge and truth. As of right now, there isn’t one story on their website about Clarence Thomas. Since April 4, there have been four times as many stories about Bud Light than Thomas. They live in an “alternative truth” world. The Equality Man
I couldn’t believe The Albany Herald chose to write a story about some transgender and put it on the front page of the paper. I certainly didn’t bother to read it, and neither did I read the story about the hip-hop studio. Is this what we get for news?
Driskell Park, 1021 S. McKinley St., was Carver Pool and Spray Park. It’s namesake, Coach Charles Driskell, was a recreation supervisor and educator, The park’s change in title honors his memory.
Young Guns? Is that the best phrase to use given today’s society?
Mr. Biden, before you give another taxpayer dollar to illegal immigrants, order the worldwide replacement of all dilapidated, disgraceful dependents housing for every service branch from Kings Bay to Germany, South Korea to Hawaii, San Diego and all the way back to Ft. Stewart, Georgia. The Patriot
I don’t know what will be said about the story on Hayden Locke, but I applaud her for having the courage to tell her story.
It is unbelievable that the director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful said, “Our litter is not that big of a problem.” Are you kidding? We used to have regular KADB events at our schools as well as functioning recycling centers. And those of us that pick up litter regularly never get support from police or sheriff when we report an offender. We deserve better.
Sunday’s front page was definitely right up Carlton’s alley. A hip-hop studio and a transgender person. What will we get next, gang features and report on the latest gay fashions?
Pre-K is nursery school mama don’t have to pay for.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.