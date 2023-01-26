squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Donna Anderson, I hope you get to see a Chickadee and Gold Finch. Widest smiles possible.
Yeah, all these storms that come in regularly now — the hurricanes, the thunderstorms, the straight-line winds — are normal. Anyone who considers such regular weather maybe a little different is just a left-wing liberal who will not believe the science that tells us this is just the way weather is. Keep telling yourself that, caveman.
I know Pat Rioter had his heart set on being Trump’s VP pick for 2024, but it looks like he’s going to lose out to a Blonde Bimbo.
Republicans in Congress are slowly showing their hand. They want to cut funding for Medicare and Social Security. Trumpsters, Google this and tell me I’m lying.
Don’t feel special about the newspaper, Squawker. I live in Lee County and just got that notice. It isn’t the county, it’s the Herald. At some point, they will have to go up on price to be able to pay a fair wage for carriers. Then everyone will howl about the price increase. Raise the price, Herald and pay carriers. I like my daily paper the day it comes out.
When the lieutenant governor goes to jail for being a fake Trump elector who will take his place? Can any of these enlightened Squawkers provide an intelligent answer?
I find it absurd that any of these Republican squawkers have the nerve to call any Democratic politician a liar, given that the people they adore are some of the biggest liars in the history of the world.
Yours Truly has thoughtfully analyzed the files and evidence we all saw and determined that it was Elon Musk all along, not our blatantly corrupt FBI, going after conservatives on Twitter. Truly’s got the fake news blues but won’t see the doctor. The Patriot
Albany resident and Olympic champion Alice Coachman is one of four inductees into the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame. Phyllis Barrow (Athens), Luck Gambrell (Swainsboro), and Dorothy Tully (Hampton) are the other honorees. Congratulations to all four ladies.
Really, the scandal of Clinton and his big lie versus Trump and all of his lies: Clinton’s “big lie” of infidelity versus Trump’s 30,000-plus lies over four years.
Recently, a family member in the 70s showed stroke signs. 911 was called. They quickly came, and EMTs diagnosed stroke, hooked up IV and rushed to Phoebe. Everyone at the hospital was professional, competent, caring and pleasant. Patient is now home and getting better. There is a lot of positive in Albany if you look.
Grandchild dropped a dozen eggs getting them out of the refrigerator this morning. Allstate said the claims adjuster would be out by this afternoon.
Electile dysfunction. Now that’s funny. But rest assured, some Peckerwood is going to take this as a personal insult. Maybe they will or maybe they won’t. It’s still funny.
Herschel has surfaced from the muck of the party’s swamp. I heard he and Marjorie were meeting in Texas to plan a Senate run. They changed their minds. Herschel has decided to run for Senator of New York. Santos promised to rewrite his resume, and Kevin’s going to fund the run.
