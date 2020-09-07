squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A “loser” is someone who voted for Trump in 2016. A “sucker” is someone who still supports him in 2020. That Masked Man
When a paper is not delivered, why can’t they give it to us the next day? I don’t want my subscription extended, I want to read the news and get the ads and coupons for the week.
Your CNN-sourced article on Sunday was classic yellow journalism. You identified “right-wing armed militia groups” at the Kentucky Derby, when in fact it was a herd of black armed militia who were there to intimidate future attendants at next year’s Derby. Shame on you.
Well, at least we know three commissioners that don’t care about public safety. What a joke.
I see where the voting rights groups are saying there is almost no fraud in mail-in ballots, that the government has good records to prevent cheating. Don’t we read almost weekly of someone collecting Social Security checks for 25 years after a loved one is dead? And for us vets, we can tell you about VA record keeping. The government only keeps good records when you owe them money.
I can understand finishing the streets, but why in the world would they tear up the curbs and gutters already poured? All they need is trash removed and concrete poured. Another excess expenditure.
The mask ordnance may be a good idea, but what a waste of time. The baggy pants ordnance is not enforced, driving while talking on the phone is not enforced, driving without lights while raining is not enforced, driving without lights 30 minutes before sunrise and sunset is not enforced. So why do we add another ordnance that is not going to be enforced?
We must vote and win the House, keep the Senate, and continue with another four years with President Trump.
And I grieve for the Democrat Party. I loved and belonged to it as did my parents and grandparents, who are no longer here to witness the chaos and turmoil that it has turned into today. The party is pushing for socialism, and many Democrats and former Democrats are truly ashamed.
Pelosi got caught with her pants down ... well, just with her mask off. What a hypocrite.
The COVID-19 virus particle is .06 microns in size; the N95 mask only filters out .3 microns. You would have to wear five N95 masks to prevent the virus from escaping your breath. Are you going to do that, Carlton? If not, you are a threat to my liberty by only wearing one mask.
Considering the number of deaths in Dougherty County, the Probate Court should be working overtime.
If the Albany police handle mask enforcement like they handle night-time crime, the results will be the same. No prevention or enforcement.
I work for an internet news organization out of Austin, Texas, and our sheriff here in Albany knows we “Back The Blue.” But this city mask mandate, we don’t support and we believe our city police won’t write a single ticket. I hope our mayor finally understand this.
Pastor Warnock, the first amendment of the United States Constitution states that “there is and will be separation from church and state.” So are you like Donald Trump and want to change the Constitution, too?
