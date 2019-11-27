squawkbox
For all the freeloaders of our country: As stated in the Bible from the second letter of St. Paul to the Thessalonians that if anyone was unwilling to work, neither should that one eat.
The Herald editorial page leans so far to the right, it falls off my kitchen table.
Deerfield should do very well in GISA basketball, as they gave scholarships to three starters. This is all well and good to give these boys a golden opportunity. But, he who giveth has to taketh away. This means parents and grandparents who support the school financially have to endure their children being knocked out of playing. I have now given my last dollar to Deerfield.
Maybe the reason the Bidens were not investigated in 2018 is that news was not known until this year. Ever think of that, squawker? Any more dumb questions?
I think what the lawmen were saying is that if you’re dumb enough to talk and text while driving, you’re gonna get a ticket. Clear as day.
Just read where a group of seven Republican senators met with White House officials to determine how long the impeachment trial of the president should last, as well as other details. In an impeachment, senators act as jurors. This is like jurors meeting with the accused defendant to get his ideas on how his trial should be handled. The fix is in.
Kudos to the lady who is calling for the community to help bring her attacker to justice. So many cowardly people refuse to help law enforcement bring in known criminals, but this lady is standing up for what’s right. I applaud her and say we need more like her.
How many packs of Chee-tos does one have to devour to get the orange skin tone of our president?
Our WWE president just cannot keep his mouth closed. He creates chaos instead of governing.
House and Senate Republicans aren’t crazy nor smart. They are greedy for the Russian money waiting in foreign banks for traitors. All they have to do is lie about what they believe Trump says or does. They won’t have to worry about re-elections with millions in their pockets.
Trying to impeach Trump is one of the dumbest things Democrats have ever attempted to do. It ain’t gonna happen. They would be far better off to do something useful for the people, which they were elected to represent, rather than trying to do something to Trump.
1,600 Wisconsin dairy farmers have shut down since Trump became president. The number of farmers in every state is lower since 2017. He hasn’t brought job growth to any state. He causes job loses. Trump has only increased millionaire tax reductions.
If you didn’t make it to the Elections office to vote early, keep in mind that the runoff elections are Dec. 3. Vote for Bo Dorough or Mayor Hubbard or John Hawthorne or Bill yearta ... or whomever you choose. But, by all means, vote.
Every time Schiff and the Democrats think they have a touchdown, they end of having to settle for a field goal.
I’m proud of the University of Georgia for the success they’ve had the last two or three years, but they don’t stand a chance against LSU.
Putin’s plan to elect Trump and divide our country is working.