Dougherty County School Board members: Enough is enough. Virtual learning is not working, and the students and parents are paying the price. Open the schools to in-person learning in October.
Mayor Bo was a one-time commissioner. Looks like he might be a one-time mayor.
Let’s spend eight hours on the masks .. zero on trash pickup
Seems to me defunding the police to reduce crime is a lot like taking down your pasture fence to keep the cows inside.
Robert's Rules of Order? Maybe the mayor should look into the entire commission. Haven’t noticed rules about his “lack of leadership.”
Thank you, commissioner Fletcher, for not allowing Commissioner Young to play a Dr. Phil on all of you and the business community.
I've seen plenty of squawks from the anti-Trumpers out there letting us know what they think about him. I, and all who love this great nation, would like to know what you are for. If you're gung-ho (or even just lukewarm for) Biden, let us know why. All I ever seem to read from you is who you're against and never what you're for.
I think those who cast the no votes were asking what’s in the contract and how will it be enforced? I just signed a three-year work contract. I read it before I signed it.
Joe says he has a coronavirus plan that will save lives when he is elected president. Wouldn't it be better if he told us what it is now?
Our mayor is a lawyer? Do his clients read contracts before they sign them? You better start. I am telling people your email. This really angered the business leaders.
Pay Day candy bar is changing it's name because it's offensive to people who don't want to work.
I love the "reminder" on the building across the alley from the police precinct. I would hope you don't need it, but ...
What is wrong with you? What does it take to make you realize you've been hijacked by a cult? No matter what Trump says or does, you will continue to support him and blame all the problems he has caused on anyone and everyone else. That Masked Man
I was disappointed to learn that you passed a seemingly rash and unclear mandate regarding masks. However, as a law-abiding citizen, I will seek to comply with it to the letter. I have, at this point, been unable to find any of those letters. That may be because of my own poor navigation of the city of Albany website, but I simply could not find it. Would you mind sharing a link to the mandate?
Which is easier? Catching a murderer or catching a "no-masker?"
Fox news reporter has confirmed Trumps' disparaging remarks about military service. You fake Christians still believe in your master?
The Albany police are inspired to do the ight thing by that stupid painted building across the street? Wow, talk about finding inspiration in the dumbest places.
After the mayor of Albany announced the new ordinance for face masks, I went to a gas/convenience store to make a purchase. I noticed several signs stating that their business does not comply with new mask ordinance. If they do not care for the public's health, then I will not shop with the many locations that business owns.
