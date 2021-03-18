squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What is racism? How about a sitting U.S. Senator (Ron Johnson, R-Wis.) who straight up admitted that he wasn’t concerned when the overwhelmingly white Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6? But Johnson would have been, if they were Black Lives Matter protesters or antifa.
The squawk in Monday’s paper is true. The state is paving Newton Road while big trucks are destroying Lily Pond and adjacent roads. I’ve called Mr. Edwards two times. He doesn’t return calls. John Hayes, we need you.
You were right in what you first said, Fletcher: Anybody who can’t vote with all the opportunities provided in the state of Georgia is just too damn sorry to get out and vote.
Here’s why Cuomo is angry. Remember in 2019 when Virginia’s governor lieutenant governor, and attorney general each faced accusations of either racism or sexual misconduct? All three got a pass. All three are Democrats. Cuomo’s idea of the Me, Too movement is “They got a pass. I’m a Democrat. Why not Me, Too?”
B.J. was right: Let’s see what those city officials who have been working so hard against Subadan do now that they’ve got their wishes. I expect some tough times in this city.
Thanks to Joe Biden, the border crisis has spiraled out of control. They had to call in FEMA to help deal with the mess Biden created.
Now that stimulus checks have begun to be distributed, I have a question. Many SMRs have railed against the COVID Relief Bill, and some have falsely called it and the Biden administration socialist. My question is: How many of you SMRs kept your stimulus money? I would imagine all. If you did, you’re both liars and hypocrites. From the blue state of Georgia, signed, Yours Truly
Oh well, there goes “E Pluribus Unum.”
Time to deport all those that have entered this country through other than proper procedure to make room for those attempting to enter this country properly. Let us not reward those who ignored our laws. We cannot afford to keep allowing burdens on our society to profit from ignoring our rules with their actions.
We need to privatize postal service. The Post Office loses billions each quarter. Unacceptable.
Become a Democrat and continue being a crook. You have most broadcast companies keeping you protected.
You people jumping on the “King Randall bandwagon” are going to get left wiping mud — and egg — off your face. The local TV station reports this self-deluded military coward’s actions as if they were true, which they definitely are not.
When Republicans were in control, Democrats said it was important to have the filibuster. Now that Democrats are in control, they say we don’t need the filibuster. The Democrats are hellbent on destroying this country.
SMRs: Trump will emerge from his self-imposed exile at Mar-a-Logo, but he will go straight to jail in New York for tax fraud.
Lest we forget, the only reason the National Guard is still in Washington is to protect all members of Congress and staff, not just Democrats. Trump terrorists who attacked it on 1/6 were looking for Pence and Pelosi. RINOs are working hard to move past this inconvenient truth.
