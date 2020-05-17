I think the Squawbox should only print positive squawks. The citizens of Albany need to count their blessings instead of complaining all the time. Let’s bring some positivity to this city.
Penny ante ASU. 5000 alumni and friends gathered virtually for a fundraiser, and all they could raise was $27,000. $5.40 per person, about what you would expect from ASU alumni. Take more, give less.
If stores expect us to wear masks in their businesses they need to drop the temps inside a couple of degrees. Left one Saturday with sweat streaming down my face. Us older folks don't breath as well as in our younger days, and the masks make it that much hotter.
If people who live in a residential neighborhood want their property to resemble a vegetative jungle, they need to move to the Okefenokee Swamp.
American political culture: always hoping that in the next election we will vote for the Messiah, then getting puzzled when it is realized that that never happens. -- N.T. Wright
It's nice to see Tara Dyer Stoyle thinks out of the box. I wish her and the station continued success.
MLB players want full pay to play half a season. I understand the concern of COVID-19, but many people have died on the front lines who make a fraction of what the MLB players make.
I continue to be amazed at the amount of TV advertising in Albany paid for by suing lawyers. Word must be out around the state about Albany jurors, because all of these shyster are from Macon, Atlanta, Tifton, Valdosta and come to Albany and open an office just to make folks here think they are local boys. Yep, word must be out jurors in Albany will vote 30 times what the insurance company offered.
To WALB: Your new manager can't seem to keep your signal on the air. I live in Putney, not too far from your 1,000-foot tower, and I don't have your signal on a lot of days. Also on some days, you go off the air for an hour or more.
We are starting to get the count we need. One more for California is the start. We need to take charge of the House so we can get some work done. The Democrats only wanted to get rid of President Trump and don't care about earning their pay. Sit back, Democrats, and let the Republicans get work done. Then we will decide who would be good for the 2024 Republican president.
Ask Democrats how many African kids they’re willing to starve to beat Donald Trump and retake the U.S. Senate. We’d like the number. Is it one million, five, ten?
Problems with my primary cell tower last two days, Sling and Prime won't run 20 minutes straight. My wife started "West Wing," of all things, on Netflix. It played without interruption for four episodes. Very sad watching the good old Democratic Party, Hollywood version notwithstanding, still acting like they were Americans first, negotiating like professionals, working for their districts, and remembering our servicemen and women. Good TV.
Trump telling Biden who to pick as a running mate is funny. Trump can't dress himself, pick a meal plan for one, read at a decent elementary levels, nor pick the right tanning regime.
