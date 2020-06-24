squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I can’t think of a better time to put a “back the blue” sign in your yard than now. It is a shame and sad the way the police are being attacked. Most policemen are not bad. How would you like to live where there are no policemen to protect and keep law and order?
What a fascinating story about the Anglin brothers’ escape from Alcatraz. I’d heard a lot about it and watched the Clint Eastwood movie, but I’d never heard the details. I’d certainly like to hear more about this story.
Quarantine is over, the Monday jail report is growing.
While the story of the Anglin brothers’ and Frank Morris’ escape from Alcatraz was indeed a compelling story and Wednesday’s story in The Albany Herald an entertaining read, we sometimes forget that these guys were criminals. They were in jail for armed robbery.
Hey Squawker: The FCS does not watch Fox News, that is why she is right all the time.
Mr. Fletcher, thank you for sharing your gifts with us these many years. I don’t always agree with you, but I do respect your opinion. If I don’t agree with something you write, I am inclined to rethink why, and that either leaves me to question why I hold such a belief or it solidifies it. I would think that’s what you’re supposed to do.
Seventy years ago my sixth-grade-educated Momma told me to always be where I’m supposed to be, don’t break the law and don’t run with them that do. That’s stood me pretty well.
Raise your children to respect authority and there are no problems with teachers, police or parents.
People not wearing masks. Not social distancing. Mother Nature thinning the stupid out of the herd.
Albany is a below-average wage city. Subadan doesn’t deserve the average wage of city managers around the country, until construction workers and plant workers are paid the national average. NEXT!
Phoebe with Ben Roberts’ commercials is just as annoying is that Plexaderm commercial; they are both on too many times a day and should be taken off the air.
Kids today don’t know how easy they have it. When I was young, I had to walk 9 feet through shag carpet to change the TV channel.
Squawker, your negative comments toward Albany residents choosing to support local law enforcement by “backing the blue” are unwelcome. You’re blaming local friends and neighbors for the behavior of some jerk officers you’ve seen on TV. That makes you the real problem, laying false blame on officers who have done their jobs honorably.
Sowega rising is a Marxist domestic terrorist organization. Keep up the hate, it gets Trump more votes. My black wife and mixed kids laugh at you haters.
The city of Albany is not serious about its recycling program. At a minimum, the days and hours for drop-off and hours it’s closed for lunch should be posted on the gate. The one on the west side was closed at least four separate times when I’ve gone. Or post the info in the Herald weekly. Or best, provide recycling bins at apartment complexes and to homeowners/subdivisions.
The president should pardon the Anglin brothers. If they’re still kicking, then they could come home to see their family.
