November is rapidly approaching, Ladies and gentlemen taxpayers, we have a swamp to drain.
If you have already voted Republican, it may be too late to save our Social Security and Medicare as the Republicans want to change it and end cost of living adjustments. Of course, the Republicans never tell you about these proposed changes to these programs. Think hard and long before you vote.
Equality man, lets please be crystal clear, OK? Mr. Lorenzo Heard is known to be wholly unsuitable and an outright public embarrassment in Albany by plenty of independents, Republicans and Democrats. And sadly he isn’t alone.
He’s flying below the radar, but Burt Jones is the single most appalling candidate running for office in Georgia. He’s part of the far right-wing entitlement crowd that wants to make our state and country over in their despicable image.
It’s tough that Lee County lost its game Friday, especially the way they lost it. But I was encouraged that Coach Fabrezio had the courage to take the blame rather than point fingers at a bunch of teenagers.
It was Freddie Freeman saying bye-bye last year. This year it will be Dansby Swanson.
Never put the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket.
Republicans, in addition to lacking a moral compass, proved that they lack integrity, honesty, or truthfulness by their support of Donald Trump. They are doubling down by not denouncing and continuously supporting Herschel Walker. Unofficially, he just won another trophy given by abortion rights groups: the “Lies-Man” Trophy. The Equality Man
Herschel Walker’s mental illness has been cured? Well, hallelujah, and pass around the collection plate. You’re not “cured” of mental illness, that’s a line of hooey by a desperate candidate.
Democratic slogan: MAPA — “make America poor again.” Give me MAGA any day” “Make America great again,” regardless of party affiliation.
Since Trump has been on the political scene in Georgia, we now have two Democratic Senators. Now Trump has supported a low-quality Senate candidate. If that woman is elected governor you can blame Trump. Trump has led an unsuccessful coup attempt which will send middle-class folks to jail. Trump has destroyed my Daddy’s Republican party.
When you vote, remember you can’t expect those that caused the problem to provide the solution.
So Brian Kemp is responsible for the Democratic Mayor of Atlanta who tells APD not to enforce laws? More Democrat logic. Keep squawking, Democrats, the grave is getting deeper.
I support farmers 100% and understand the farm bill is necessary for those folks. But how about stripping out SNAP and Welfare and make them stand on their own merits instead of piggybacking on farmers?
I guess Kanye West doesn’t know that Hitler would have fed blacks into the furnace before Jews.
The only way — and I mean ONLY way — a Democrat will win the election in 2024 is if Donald Trump runs again. He is Democrats’ only hope.
A genuinely fantastic song is playing, and you realize you haven’t heard it in 20 years, but you still know every word to sing along.
