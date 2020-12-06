squawkbox@albanyherald.com
How about both sides hold the negative ads until after Christmas? It’s sickening.
A big thank you to the Murphys, Ben Roberts and Richard Danne for telling The Herald about their musical March Madness competition/contest. Some of my friends and I have started a game with female musicians and are at the semifinals. We probably do things a little differently, but it’s a lot of fun. We’ve talked to another group getting ready to start, too.
I had to laugh when I heard David Perdue warn that Democrats would pack the Supreme Court. Isn’t that what David, Kelly and the rest of the Senate Republicans just did?
Great pictures from the Lee County Christmas Parade. Mrs. Claus was lovely, and I loved the ones with the calf and the mom holding the baby. Thanks, Ms. Stoyle.
I agree, wholeheartedly. Let’s keep praying for those with COVID and keep wearing our masks. Let the conspiracy theorists and Trump sheep live in their alternate reality.
With all the rumors floating around about coal ash locally, I was inclined to believe it. But I know Scott Addison is a man of integrity, so I will take him at his word. Thanks for clearing that up.
Governor Kemp, if you stick with your guns against the tyrant, I will stick with you at re-election time. Many of my friends feel the same way. We’d like a Republican president, but not the one we have now.
Friends, lay down your gauntlets in life. There is joy in every single day, and we need to look for it. Build one another up, be a friend, a helper to others. This year has been as rough as WW II or such; have empathy. Please be happy in today. That’s my prayer. Merry Christmas.
Yeah, those four audits have proved nothing. We need another costly recount to prove once again that Trump lost in Georgia. One wonders what will be enough for these desperately blind who will not see.
There are no words to describe how much I loathe, detest and despise Donald Trump and all his supporters. I have estranged myself from my so-called Christian family for this reason. I’d rather spend Christmas alone than with such hypocrites. That Masked Man
Thursday’s Squawkbox had a math error. Loeffler’s donation of her $193,000 salary is like somebody making $50,000 donating $7.44.
Another day with a mail screw-up. My mail did not get delivered yesterday. I get an email every morning telling me what I am getting that day. Didn’t happen. What a wonderful postal service we have.
Hey SMRs, reality check time. If you vote for Loeffler and Perdue in the runoff, you are voting to let Mitch McConnell put an end to that $600 unemployment check. This pandemic could last until June 2021. To quote Meatloaf, “You better think on it.”
Squawker, our city manager makes $200,000 a year, which means she’s making $110,000 too much.
I’m afraid your request for an internal audit will fall on deaf ears, Carlton. You know full well when Albany/Dougherty government needs to learn anything, they always have to seek an outside consultant. Didn’t our chief just spend a bunch of money to learn how to catch the bad guys better?
