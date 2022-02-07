squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Trump’s fake Christians want it both ways: Support the most immoral man while claiming to have high morals.
The main function of the little toe is to make certain all the furniture is in place.
Caveman Squawker: You continue to exhibit classic signs of an undereducated and spiteful single adult with too much time on their hands. Try volunteering in the community to ease the pain and create some positivity in your life. The Patriot
If there was a mask mandate in place, why didn’t school administrators correct Stacey’s behavior? Or is she already considered above the typical person?
Chris Cohilas ... Four more years.
The city and county are trying to control the message. They don’t want the media “snooping around,” trying to find out what’s going on behind closed doors. I encourage the Herald and all local media to keep digging. The truth, as they say, is out there.
I’ve done a dolphin tour before, and seeing those creatures in their natural habitat is really something else. The story and pictures in Sunday’s paper did a good job of capturing the experience.
I do not think the Minneapolis police officer who shot the young man did anything wrong. I do think that the supervisor who asked for a no-knock warrant and the magistrate who granted the warrant should be asked under oath in a public forum to explain and justify their actions.
Seeing all those new businesses opening or under new management made me feel a lot better about our community. Let’s support those dreamers who are willing to put themselves out there.
The Bice family are fine Christians and really good people. I will definitely be eating at My Pie as often as I can. Good people, and especially, good food.
Wuhan China created the COVID-19 virus, period.
Instead of “Go Brandon” maybe it should be “Brandon, Go.” Practice makes perfect. Perhaps the satisfaction derived will give Brandon clarity he so needed to participate in adult conversations.
I see from the story about all the new businesses and businesses under new management are on the north side. Where are the entrepreneurs of the south and east side?
Please check, I believe the city and county leaders are breaking the law by putting a muzzle on their employees. They obviously have things they’re trying to hide. The media should have access to key employees, not have to wait until some pencil-pusher decides it’s OK to talk. Don’t let them get away with it.
Recipe for failure: Take away true grading in high schools so every student can “feel good” about their effort. Do away with performance requirements to enter college; take everyone and charge nothing. Load up the curriculum with liberal studies that prepare for a life of government handouts. Bingo, a country full of unsuccessful whiners. The Patriot
As to your top 150 albums: Thank you for a trip down memory lane. I’ve been inspired to go through my own collection and re-listen to some of those great LPs of times gone by. Oh, and I agree, “Graceland” is the greatest album ever.
Steven Carter and Mike McCoy are trying to control the media and the message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.