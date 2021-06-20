squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Shame on the two women who had their daughters doing vulgar dances in front of Walgreens facing Dawson Road in order to get free money. The perverts and sex offenders were probably enjoying the show. My heart breaks for these girls.
Lee County taxpayers would like to know how many thousands of dollars have been wasted on a hospital that will never be built. A lot of good for the county could have been done with that money.
Does Albany have a chance to thrive ? Not until law enforcement, the DA and the judges get serious about wiping out the gangs and drugs. Oh yes, the city/county commissioners must get their priorities in line. Hire more police, not consultants.
The use of a politician’s public office for their own private gain needs to be addressed and stopped.
Thank you, Doug Porter and Carlton Fletcher, for reminding us what Fathers Day is all about. I shed tears as I read both of your stories in Sunday’s paper.
Can I forget the church rules I don’t like, or is that only for politicians?
The Biden administration has no problem giving money to people who don’t work or won’t work. Now he has made Juneteenth a holiday, thus giving federal employees another paid day off.
Wednesday’s editorial page was outstanding. Keep marching.
I loved Doug Porter’s article in Sunday’s paper. He brought back memories of my father, pleasant memories. Thank you, Mr. Porter.
Don’t blame the guns for the two teens “horse-playing” with guns. Parents are responsible for their children not having access to guns.
I don’t understand the complaints about Express Disposal. I think they are doing a bang-up job, way better than the previous group, especially in regards to yard debris.
Don’t compare our ancestors to today’s migrants. There is a lot of difference between settling in a post-industrial country and signing up for welfare in a rich country.
Why does Darrell Sabbs keep getting attention from everyone in Albany? Didn’t he rip off the school system a few years back?
Give the VP some task she can handle. Not too difficult. You picked her for VP. Why?
Maybe someone should take a look at the Albany Postmaster, and the people he hires. I got six pieces of mail today; four were addressed to me. And the others were not even on the same street. Can’t these people read? I will deliver the other people’s mail to them. But you have to wonder when someone else gets your mail if they send it to you.
So glad you got to mark the balloon ride off your bucket list, Mr. Seegmueller. Your pictures were excellent. And your article was a joy to read.
Kevin McCarthy criticizing Biden for giving Putin a pass after Trump spent four years defending Putin and refusing to denounce him is one of the most stunning examples of Republican hypocrisy yet. That Masked Man
Phoebe does a lot for our community, but the free health fairs and clinics are among the best. Saturdays event was exceptional; thank you for this wonderful gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.