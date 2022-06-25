squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Cal Thomas wrote about the decline of our nation. He failed to mention the Southern Baptist sexual harassment cover-up.
Criminals, by the definition of the word, don’t follow laws. Laws should be written to severely punish criminals, not interfere with a citizens’ freedoms.
I got so drunk last night I walked across the dance floor to get another drink and won the dance contest.
You go, Stephen Brimberry and Allen Vanhook! I was so proud of the story you two had in The Albany Herald. I never thought I’d see the day.
Pat Riot may be a delusional, braggadocios, paranoid, whiney, thin-skinned, crybaby, half-wit, mama’s boy ... but I really don’t think he’s a racist.
The sham House hearing is just that, a sham, a kangaroo court, etc. We “Trumpsters,” aka anyone with a brain, believe in due process. Not shams for election-year theatrics.
Biden revealed on the news that he has a cue card to tell everything he is to do at his meetings. I know that the fake news in Albany did not report that as they report only what the Democrats tell them.
Length of tenure should not be confused with competence when choosing city administrative staff promotions. Often long tenure is evidence only of a person’s ability to game the system. In other words, when is the City Commission going to take a chance and hire or promote for potential rather than experience?
I’m a little surprised that The Albany Herald would help publicize an event like this gay group on the front page. Surely you can find something a lot less offensive to write about ... If not, find someone who can.
Ms. Hinesley, Jeremy Brown is in jail, thank your God, because he is a traitor to this country. Your letter to the editor musings are merely the standard jargon of the cult you follow. If you ever leave the “one true party, the Republicans, “then you are going to be replaced by the minority mob.” This is the control mechanism designed to keep you in the cult.
Making sense in the USA: the only place where having a grievance cause is better than a job. Government pays $million to study it, $trillion to give away, fees to your own not-for-profit to promote it, grants to give speeches about it and a lifetime political office.
So now a racist SMR wants me banned from the Squawkbox. Who is it that complains about cancel culture? They’re mad because I point out their racism, and they long for a time where they could be openly racist without consequence. Well SMRs, those days are gone, and I’m going to be here whether you like it or not. Signed, Yours Truly
Security cameras do not protect you. They let the cops see who killed you.
Older than you, Carlton; weather was as hot as we are having now and no air conditioning in most homes. We lived the hand we were dealt and did not whine like the spoiled of today. We forged the hinges of hell in some years; your memory is selective.
The reason God is dropping in the polls is that when pollsters call on everyone’s land-line, no one is answering.
If the government begins to take over the oil production industry, wouldn’t that be a move toward socialist control?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.