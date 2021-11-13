As a fellow Seabee, I was surprised and pleased to read the story about group 62 and their reunion. Thank you, guys, for sharing your story and for your service.
Come on, we all know UGA has the best 5-Star players, but they just cannot win the Big Game. So sad.
With the record of the U.S. Postal Service and now the abundance of deliveries by Fed-Ex, UPS and such, I predict a very sad Christmas for a lot of people who order their presents online. Give me good old Black Friday any day.
My goodness, it's already the time of the year when we must feed the needy -- and the greedy. In Albany, it's hard to tell which is the larger group.
I see people my age climbing mountains, but I feel good if I can get my leg in my underwear without losing my balance.
Shell game squawker, your ridiculous rant could not be further from the truth. Virginia Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears is a former Marine and Virginia House Delegate who has proven time and again she takes the welfare of all her constituents seriously. Get your facts straight before disparaging a highly respected veteran. Signed, The Patriot
Elect Dip Gaines. Demetrius Young needs company in his attempt to turn Albany into Little Detroit, the welfare capital of the world. (Hint: The Good Life City is already in the running; we just need a couple more commissioners who want to give taxpayer money to people who refuse to get off their lazy a$$es and do any work.)
I think that some people in the mainstream media have uncooked scrambled eggs for brain. Signed, JC
Sorry SMR, but Georgia is no longer red, it's blue. Georgia voted in a Democrat for president and two more as senators. I guarantee that Kemp won't win the governor's race next year. The stupidest thing you said is Democrats haven't been inclusive. When was the last time Moscow Mitch or any other Republican worked with Democrats? From the Blue State of Georgia, Signed, Yours Truly
Great piece from Ronda re littering. I save my choicest, vilest words for those who do.
All you people -- black or white or other -- who think skin pigmentation or family DNA makes anyone more or less of a person than someone who's different, you are about as ignorant as any human who's ever lived.
What you read is not always true. Even with stories that have a true intent of informing and uplifting, there are errors. Before you dive headfirst into the waters of throwing full support of business people and politicians, please check the real depth of the water.
Harris goes to France and praises the French president for giving the country energy independence. She and Biden are taking energy independence away from the U.S. How ignorant can they be? Slow Joe likes for the people to pay more for energy. He thinks he is helping the country.
Being white does not make you a racist, and being black does not make you a slave. Idiots come in both colors.
Democrats love to play the race card, and it's worked well for them. Anyone who disagrees with their radical policies is definitely a racist. Now they claim even highways and bridges are racist. Where will it end?
