I had already figured out that Roger Marietta was sending in squawks weekly about his opponent. What is up with that man? Now he is caught red-handed taking down signs. Even if he is a professor, that does not make him good for Albany.
The strongest candidate for Mayor of Albany is Bo Dorough. If you want the best educated, most intelligent and straightforward candidate, then vote for Bo Dorough. Albany is at a very critical juncture in its history and desperately needs for Bo Dorough to be elected mayor.
Chad Warbington thinks everyone has forgotten about his taking that insurance money from the city. Has he paid it back yet? I don't blame Marietta for taking down his sign against a man who fights so dirty.
Marietta should file charges against his opponent and supporters for the hundreds of signs that they have taken up. They brag about it all the time -- hypocrites.
I read your article "Four deep-and counting in welfare generations" and I agree with you on everything you said in your article. They don't know that the government has nothing unless they take it from the taxpayers.
Mike Rogers' problem with shoplifters is not unique to this area. It is a national problem that reaches way up into the billions of dollars in retail stores large and small. Albany is still a pretty darn good town. I like Mikes' stores. You might try looking at what's good in our town. I am sure you know the exits on how to get out of town, all towns have their good and not so good areas.
How about giving our police officers a living wage? A novel idea but it might help everyone. The police, man or woman, would be able to actually live off what they make. They would be able to do their job and not worry about the next job they have to go to in order to make ends meet. What is our problem? We want them to lay down their lives for us but we don't pay a living wage to them.
You really need to rethink and resentence!
I wonder how many young men like Demickey Rogers there are in the Dougherty County justice system. He screwed up, but I wonder about the treatment he's received. It's truly sad. I appreciate him telling his story.
Even if Mr. Marietta only removed one sign, it speaks to his character. He just lost my vote.
Theft and trespassing were not enough for you Roger? Now you are going to add lying to the list. You took down more than one sign. And they were not blocking your sign because your sign was not in the yard. Just what we need on the city commission: a liar, thief, trespasser and denier of freedom of speech.
What a great example the ASU instructor of political science and Ward IV commissioner is for his students and constituents. Just steal your opponent's signs when you think no one is looking. Hardly a definition of integrity.
When did we get away from police officers being in shape?
The "Me-Too" movement rightfully condemns men for harassing women. But let's be honest, just as many women are flirting with men in the workplace, but you rarely hear men complain.
I am not a member of the NRA, but I am a member of the Second Amendment.