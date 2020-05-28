squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Who is the problem at the Rails to Trails project?
I voted for Bo Dorough, thought he would be the best person to serve as our city’s mayor. But his actions at Tuesday evening’s commission meeting were both childish and embarrassing. I’m rethinking my vote.
Come on, Carlton, I know you are not a politician, but in your article in Wednesday’s paper you sure sounded like one when writing about the Rails to Trails. You wrote, “Officials already have poured millions of dollars — taxpayer money and grants ...” Tax money and grants are the very same; we citizens paid both. Politicians love to tell voters that federal money and grants will pay for stuff, like that money fell from the sky. Free money, right? Wrong!
If I had AIDS, I would wear a mask too, squawker.
Once again we are shown proof that looters are just crooks with an excuse. I understand the killing of an innocent man is terrible, but what retaliation is gained by stealing? The police need to bring the guilty to justice, both in the killing and in the looting.
I stopped by Homerun Foods at the corner of Gillionville and Beaty roads to pick up some lottery tickets. Not a single person inside or outside was wearing a mask, except for me. Several people looked at me like I was a bandit. I have COPD and ain’t taking no dang chances.
Alcohol DUI accidents and smoking tobacco kill almost 500,000 people each year, 5 times worse than COVID-19. We need to ban those products, since even though I do not use them, they are a threat to my health. People need to stop being selfish and think about how their vices endanger me.
No mistake about it — anything that comes from Trump’s mouth, or anywhere else, is solely aimed at getting him re-elected in November. Public safety be damned.
Fellow squawker, we are lucky the Herald chose Michael Reagan and didn’t choose a bigger whiner for the paper. Haven’t you noticed that 90 percent of the Herald’s website is CNN content? They don’t offer much written by conservatives, even though a large part of their customer base is just that, conservative.
I think Joe Biden stole B.J. Fletcher’s sign. He thought it would look good in his basement. It matches his new nickname, “Beijing Joe”
The Congressional Medal of Honor is a sacred American award for valor and sacrifice for God and country. It’s certainly not to be joked about or disgraced by an inference that a disillusioned, hate-filled squawker like Yours Truly would be in any way deserving of our nation’s highest award.
I agree with the squawker on the yard debris not being picked up. We pay a monthly fee for this, and our alley has not been cleared for six months now. What is the city doing with this money?
The commercial says “Buy one (whatever) for $19.95 and get one free ... just pay a separate fee.” You are not getting one free; it’s a lie.
Let’s watch who and what we associate with the Congressional Medal of Honor. It deserves respect, as do those that hold one in custody. Especially this close to Memorial Day. Your comment was despicable, as many have been earned posthumously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.