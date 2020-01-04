Our grandchildren really enjoyed Chehaw Lights. Thank you to all the workers.
The ignorance of people who call themselves Christians is appalling. Do all you people who think Trump is a disciple of God think everything that happens is good because it happens? That is such stupid reasoning it’s hard to fathom. God allows people to do evil because He gave us free will. What churches are “teaching” this nonsense?
Want to see a huge waste of tax-\payer dollars.The DOT is spending millions of dollars on unneeded turning lanes and no telling how many thousands of dollars wasted on plastic fences to protect ditch lines that have never needed protection since the highway was built.
Is there any greater apologist for Trump than columnist Marc Thiessen? In his “10 worst things Trump did” column, in which he tries, it seems, to prove he is an “unbiased journalist,” he lists some atrocious policy missteps and some repugnant boneheaded personal mistakes and then says Trump’s good things outweigh his bad. Yep, real unbiased journalism there.
The Beatles are still the greatest ever ... with no competition.
I loved reading Doug Porter’s story about the Old Dixie Highway. It’s great to have people with an eye for local history like Doug and Tom Seegmueller writing regularly for The Herald. These gents are very talented.
Thank you, Alan Mauldin, for your story on feral hogs and the damage they’re doing to our state and the entire country. Your story points out reasons we need programs in place to help thin the population of these pests.
There’s nothing funnier — and sadder — than listening to a Trump true believer try to come up with excuses for his dunderheaded moves and comments. Of course, their excuses usually involve “Well, Obama ...” or “Hillary Clinton did ...” or “We didn’t elect a Boy Scout, we ...” Here’s a better start: “Well, remember that the president is an incompetent narcissist who has robbed this country ...”
Wait a minute, Trump is deporting undocumented immigrants everyday, and now we learn that he has hired them all along at his Virginia winery. He should be arrested for this. What a hypocrite.
The Trump-worshiping squawker who sends in all the threatening squawks should not only be censured, he should be arrested. This person sounds dangerous.
I’m fed up with people throwing trash and cigarette butts out of their vehicles.
The Democrats want to (A) bring the minimum wage up to $15 so that they can get more taxes from workers, which will raise prices and kill jobs and keep you struggling; (B) Tax the wealthy (who provide jobs), which will result in higher prices and job losses and keep you struggling. Add A and B together, it isn’t about you, it’s all about them.
Donald Trump should be president for life. He is far and away our greatest president ever. America will not be able to survive without him.
Twenty five states and the District of Columbia have either legalized or decriminalized the adult possession and use of marijuana. That does not count 14 states with medical marijuana. Why not the state of Georgia?