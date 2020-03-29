The coronavirus was heaven-sent to finally reveal to a hurting nation that the Republicans don’t really give a rip for anything other than power?
Doublegate CC has closed all of its restaurant facilities, except for takeouts, which are delivered to your vehicle. To keep from laying off employees, the golf course remained open with stringent rules. Each golfer used a separate cart, flagsticks are placed with cups inverted, sticking a few inches above the ground. Putt is considered holed when it hits the cup. You need to be more concerned about our economy than the virus.
I would like to thank all the medical, police, fire, truck drivers and everyone involved in this caronavirus pandemic. Without your help, it would be a lot worse. Also, I would like to thank all the farmers. Without you we would have no food or clothing. Thank you, one and all.
Dylan is still the king.
Thank you Mr. Cohilas, Mr. Dorough, and all our medical leaders, hospital staff, and first responders. All of you have a very stressful job now, and I appreciate all you are doing for our community. Please try to ignore the people who can never say anything nice. Unfortunately, at one time or another we all have to deal with these mean-spirited, hate-filled individuals.
I’m starting to wonder if our city/county politicians are taking their instructions from the Democrats in D.C. on this coronavirus/flu?
Dan Quayle, really? Could Cal Thomas not reach former GOP darling, Sarah Palin? If Quayle thinks Trump and Pence are “doing a very good job” and “an outstanding job,” respectively, he’s just as clueless as he was when VP.
Hillary Clinton, keep talking. You are the greatest gift any Republican running for office could ask for.
Thanks for removing the orange barriers at Westover and Gillionville.
Please, Albany, we have been praying to the only One who can help us in the coronavirus crisis. Let us continue to pray even after COVID -9 has ended. We need Him always!
Five dollars for eggs? Remember, it’s no longer all about the meat, it’s all about the almighty dollar. Please remember this when all of this pandemic is all over with. Buy your eggs elsewhere.
Let’s see, the floods of 1994 and 98, Bobs Candies, Cooper Tire, Merck, Sears, KMart, Winn Dixie, all gone, the 2017 straight-line winds and tornado, the 2018 Hurricane, now the worst city in the nation for COVID-19. I’d say God has determined the Good Life City is the modern day Sodom and Gomorrah.
The Squawker who says the church should continue to gather because it is divinely protected makes a mockery of the Christian faith. I suppose you would be willing to stand in holiday traffic on I-75 or handle poisonous snakes. Why not?
Once again Trump showed his true colors. He attacked a second reporter who asked a legitimate question about his idea of relaxing social distancing by Easter when medical experts say the coronavirus is nowhere near under control in the U.S. Rather than answer the question, Trump returned to familiar territory and accused the media of “fake news.” Stop the insanity.
